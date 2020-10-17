All the Celebrities Who Played the President on Saturday Night Live

These stars have taken part in one of SNL's highest honors!

There's no doubt that playing the president is one of the most coveted roles on "Saturday Night Live" and over the years, some major celebrities have had the chance.

Since "SNL" debuted in 1975, eight different presidents have been parodied while in office -- from Gerald Ford to Donald Trump. While one actor or cast member usually takes on the role for a majority of the skits, sometimes an unexpected celebrity will step in. Remember The Rock Obama? And sometimes, a cast member will get to show their versatility by portraying multiple presidents. Darrell Hammond has played four!

On occasion, actual presidents themselves have joined the cast, including Barack Obama and George W. Bush. Donald Trump has even hosted the show!

We've compiled all the celebrities who have portrayed the sitting presidents since the "SNL" premiere, noting who played them both before and after their terms and how often they took on the role.

Keep reading to find out which celebs have played the president on the "Saturday Night Live" stage...

Donald Trump

1. Alec Baldwin

Number of episodes: 30+

2. Taran Killam

Number of episodes: 3

3. Darrell Hammond

Number of episodes: 27

4. John Cena

Number of episodes: 1

5. Phil Hartman

Number of episodes: 4

6. Jason Sudeikis

Number of episodes: 1

Barack Obama

1. Jay Pharoah

Number of episodes: 12

2. Fred Armisen

Number of episodes: 30+

3. The Rock

Number of episodes: 3

George W. Bush

1. Will Ferrell

Number of episodes: 18+

2. Darrell Hammond

Number of episodes: 2+

3. Chris Parnell

Number of episodes: 3+

4. Will Forte

Number of episodes: 15+

5. Jason Sudeikis

Number of episodes: 7+

Bill Clinton

1. Phil Hartman

Number of episodes: 18

2. Darrell Hammond

Number of episodes: 30+

3. Michael McKean

Number of episodes: 2

4. Dana Carvey

Number of episodes: 1

5. Beck Bennett

Number of episodes: 1

George H.W. Bush

1. Jim Downey

Number of episodes: 2

2. Dana Carvey

Number of episodes: 39

3. Fred Armisen

Number of episodes: 1

Ronald Reagan

1. Chevy Chase

Number of episodes: 1

2. Harry Shearer

Number of episodes: 2

3. Phil Hartman

Number of episodes: 9

4. Joe Piscopo

Number of episodes: 14

5. Randy Quaid

Number of episodes: 7

6. Robin Williams

Number of episodes: 1

7. Charles Rocket

Number of episodes: 4

Jimmy Carter

1. Dan Akyroyd

Number of episodes: 28

2. Joe Piscopo

Number of episodes: 4

3. Dana Carvey

Number of episodes: 2

4. Michael McKean

Number of episodes: 1

5. Darrell Hammond

Number of episodes: 4

Gerald Ford

1. Chevy Chase

Number of episodes: 14

