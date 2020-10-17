All the Celebrities Who Played the President on Saturday Night Live

These stars have taken part in one of SNL's highest honors!
There's no doubt that playing the president is one of the most coveted roles on "Saturday Night Live" and over the years, some major celebrities have had the chance.
Since "SNL" debuted in 1975, eight different presidents have been parodied while in office -- from Gerald Ford to Donald Trump. While one actor or cast member usually takes on the role for a majority of the skits, sometimes an unexpected celebrity will step in. Remember The Rock Obama? And sometimes, a cast member will get to show their versatility by portraying multiple presidents. Darrell Hammond has played four!
On occasion, actual presidents themselves have joined the cast, including Barack Obama and George W. Bush. Donald Trump has even hosted the show!
We've compiled all the celebrities who have portrayed the sitting presidents since the "SNL" premiere, noting who played them both before and after their terms and how often they took on the role.
Keep reading to find out which celebs have played the president on the "Saturday Night Live" stage...
1. Alec Baldwin
Number of episodes: 30+
2. Taran Killam
Number of episodes: 3
Number of episodes: 27
4. John Cena
Number of episodes: 1
5. Phil Hartman
Number of episodes: 4
Number of episodes: 1
1. Jay Pharoah
Number of episodes: 12
2. Fred Armisen
Number of episodes: 30+
3. The Rock
Number of episodes: 3
1. Will Ferrell
Number of episodes: 18+
Number of episodes: 2+
3. Chris Parnell
Number of episodes: 3+
4. Will Forte
Number of episodes: 15+
Number of episodes: 7+
1. Phil Hartman
Number of episodes: 18
Number of episodes: 30+
Number of episodes: 2
4. Dana Carvey
Number of episodes: 1
5. Beck Bennett
Number of episodes: 1
1. Jim Downey
Number of episodes: 2
2. Dana Carvey
Number of episodes: 39
3. Fred Armisen
Number of episodes: 1
Ronald Reagan
1. Chevy Chase
Number of episodes: 1
2. Harry Shearer
Number of episodes: 2
3. Phil Hartman
Number of episodes: 9
4. Joe Piscopo
Number of episodes: 14
5. Randy Quaid
Number of episodes: 7
Number of episodes: 1
7. Charles Rocket
Number of episodes: 4
Jimmy Carter
1. Dan Akyroyd
Number of episodes: 28
2. Joe Piscopo
Number of episodes: 4
3. Dana Carvey
Number of episodes: 2
4. Michael McKean
Number of episodes: 1
Number of episodes: 4
Gerald Ford
1. Chevy Chase
Number of episodes: 14
