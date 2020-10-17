All the Celebrities Who Played the President on Saturday Night Live

NBC

These stars have taken part in one of SNL's highest honors!

There's no doubt that playing the president is one of the most coveted roles on "Saturday Night Live" and over the years, some major celebrities have had the chance.

Since "SNL" debuted in 1975, eight different presidents have been parodied while in office -- from Gerald Ford to Donald Trump. While one actor or cast member usually takes on the role for a majority of the skits, sometimes an unexpected celebrity will step in. Remember The Rock Obama? And sometimes, a cast member will get to show their versatility by portraying multiple presidents. Darrell Hammond has played four!

On occasion, actual presidents themselves have joined the cast, including Barack Obama and George W. Bush. Donald Trump has even hosted the show!

We've compiled all the celebrities who have portrayed the sitting presidents since the "SNL" premiere, noting who played them both before and after their terms and how often they took on the role.

Keep reading to find out which celebs have played the president on the "Saturday Night Live" stage...

Number of episodes: 30+

Number of episodes: 3

Number of episodes: 27

Number of episodes: 1

Number of episodes: 4

Number of episodes: 1

Number of episodes: 12

Number of episodes: 30+

Number of episodes: 3

Number of episodes: 18+

Number of episodes: 2+

3. Chris Parnell

Number of episodes: 3+

Number of episodes: 15+

Number of episodes: 7+

Number of episodes: 18

Number of episodes: 30+

Number of episodes: 2

Number of episodes: 1

Number of episodes: 1

1. Jim Downey

Number of episodes: 2

Number of episodes: 39

Number of episodes: 1

Ronald Reagan

Number of episodes: 1

2. Harry Shearer

Number of episodes: 2

3. Phil Hartman

Number of episodes: 9

Number of episodes: 14

5. Randy Quaid

Number of episodes: 7

Number of episodes: 1

7. Charles Rocket

Number of episodes: 4

Jimmy Carter

1. Dan Akyroyd

Number of episodes: 28

2. Joe Piscopo

Number of episodes: 4

Number of episodes: 2

4. Michael McKean

Number of episodes: 1

Number of episodes: 4

Gerald Ford

Number of episodes: 14