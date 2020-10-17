Why Chrishell Stause Is Holding Off On Dating After Justin Hartley Split

Getty

The "Selling Sunset" star said she'll "venture out" eventually.

Chrishell Stause said she's looking forward to dating following her split from Justin Hartley, but it may take some time.

During her Friday appearance on "Tamron Hall Show," the "Selling Sunset" cast member opened up about why she is waiting to approach new suitors.

"I'm not dating. I'm really busy. I’m trying to work on my cha-chas and my contemporaries," said the 39-year-old reality star, referring to her current stint on "Dancing with the Stars."

"It's something I'm looking forward to as soon as [DWTS] is over, but hopefully people will vote so it won't be right away. I'm going to venture out once I'm done with this,' she told the host.

"You know, Tamron, what it really is -- I'm just waiting to get my dancer body on and then I'm gonna be like, 'OK, I’m ready!'"

After two years of marriage, Chrishell and the "This Is Us" star called it quits in November 2019. They had started dating in 2014 and married at the Calamigos Ranch in Malibu in October 2017.

Last month, Chrishell spoke about how difficult it was to see Justin moving on and dating his former "The Young and the Restless" costar, Sofia Pernas.

"I feel like anybody would be heartbroken to see how quickly or easily you are replaced -- of course that's going to sting," she told People.

To prove she is moving forward herself, Chrishell revealed she dropped Justin's last name and froze her eggs in hopes of starting a family someday.

"I'm a hopeless romantic, so I think it can still happen," she told the outlet. "It's 2020, maybe you could meet your person through an Instagram DM. I don't know. Crazier things have happened!"

"I'm very happy, I'm in such a great place and I'm so grateful for everything," she added. "I'm exactly where I'm supposed to be."

