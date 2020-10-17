Frankie Muniz and Wife Paige Price Reveal the Sex of Their Baby

Muniz and Price, who tied the knot in February 2020, announced last month they are expecting their first child.

Frankie Muniz and his wife Paige Price have a baby boy on the way!

On Saturday, the actor and his pregnant wife announced the sex of their baby and shared photos from their gender reveal.

Muniz, 34, posted a celebratory snapshot featuring him and his wife, as well as a small group of friends and family, posing in front of a display of gold balloons that read, "BABY BOY" in big letters.

"BABY BOY! Coming March 2021! 💙" the "Malcolm in the Middle" star captioned the photo.

Price also shared a heartwarming photo, in which she and Muniz can be seen smiling for the camera.

"Yay! Gender reveal party yesterday! 😍 It was so nice to have our closest friends and our loved ones around to cut the cake and share in the excitement!" she captioned the pic. "Unfortunately, we did have quite a few mix ups with our video chat on the day of but it turned out incredible and we are SO EXCITED for our little one!!"

Last month, Muniz and Price shared a sweet video to their YouTube and Instagram accounts to announce they were expecting their first child together.

"In the past four-and-a-half years, Paige and I have experienced so many incredible things together. We've traveled the world, got to live out all these once-in-a-lifetime opportunities," Muniz said in the clip. "While we still believe it's the little moments in between the big ones that make you feel happiest, nothing quite compares to hearing your little one's heartbeat."

"We felt like we were living and experiencing a real-life miracle for the first time," he continued. "The second I heard that heartbeat, reality set in. I was throwing out baby names and future career choices."

The "Dancing with the Stars" alum took to Instagram to post about the exciting news.

"I'm gonna be a dad!!!!," Muniz wrote alongside the announcement video. "I'm so excited for the next big adventure. I love @pogmuniz and our little one!!"

Muniz and Prince tied the knot back in February.

