Lily James Cancels Today Show Appearance After Viral Dominic West Photos

The actress was set to appear on the NBC show with "Rebecca" co-star Armie Hammer.

Lily James reportedly cancelled her plans to appear on the "Today" show Monday after she was snapped kissing her married co-star, Dominic West.

The 31-year-old actress was set to pay a visit on the third hour of the NBC daytime show during her promotional tour for "Rebecca," alongside Armie Hammer. Both Hollywood heavyweights are off the schedule for now, according to Page Six.

The announcement comes after James and West were photographed getting close while touring Rome, after they recently filmed the new BBC drama "The Pursuit of Love" together. In pictures obtained by The Daily Mail, the pair were seen on a scooter ride and having a lunch date during the two-day excursion in the Italian city. West was also captured stroking James' hair and leaning in for a kiss (at bottom of this post).

The controversy caused West and his wife of 10 years, Catherine FitzGerald, to show a sign of solidarity, as they kissed outside of their home in Wiltshire, England on Tuesday. They also showed reporters a handwritten note signed by the couple that read, "Our marriage is strong and we're very much still together. Thank you."

West, 50, and FitzGerald, 49, share four children: Dora, 14, Senan, 12, Francis, 11, and Christabel, 5. He also shares a daughter, Martha, with ex-girlfriend Polly Astor.

Meanwhile, James is due to continue promoting "Rebecca" later this week on Thursday's "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." No word yet if she will still grace the Rockefeller Center stage amid the drama.

