Mario Plays Never Have I Ever WWHL, Asked About Group Sex and Role Playing

Andy Cohen and fellow guest Robyn Dixon admitted to a couple of the prompts too.

Mario was throwing back his drink as he and fellow "Watch What Happens Live" guest Robyn Dixon played a NSFW game of Never Have I Ever on Sunday night.

The After-Show was dedicated to the drinking game, in which host Andy Cohen threw a scenario at the pair, who had to take a sip for every thing they had done.

Cohen wasted no time getting to the good stuff, asking the duo: "Never Have I Ever had multiple partners in the bedroom at once?"

Mario drank immediately, with Cohen noting he would have been "disappointed" if the singer didn't grab his cocktail.

Next: "Never Have I Ever accidentally yelled out the wrong name in bed."

Again, Mario drank, clarifying that it wasn't something that happened in his most recent relationship.

"I was super lit and honestly, the reaction was like, it wasn't as bad as I thought it was going to be," he explained. "The reaction was a stop in the middle of everything, looking at me and I just was like, 'Listen, I'm drunk right now and I don't even know what I'm talking about. We're not going to remember it tomorrow.'"

"Of course, I had to hear about it for the next year," he added. "Every day and every time. Never again."

Neither guest had ever stood up a date, while only Mario took a sip when asked whether they'd ever lied about a partner looking good when they, in fact, "looked terrible."

When Cohen asked about role playing in the bedroom, however, both of his guests drank up.

"I like surprises. Anything that's surprising and something I've never experienced before, I love it," Mario explained. He added, however, that "after having moments at the beach and nature, it's nothing like that. I love the outdoors."

As Andy asked if he's ever flirted with someone who "slid into" their DMs, Mario pushed back, asking for more clarification on the question.

"It's just repartee," said Andy. "I don't know, I do it all the time. It's a great way to meet people!"