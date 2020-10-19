Power Star Janis Dardaris Sues Dogsitter's Boyfriend After Her Pets Are Tortured and One Killed

Instagram

He's accused of kicking and beating the "little white fluff balls" — one of them to death.

"Power" star Janis Dardaris is suing her dogsitter's boyfriend who she claims tortured and killed her pets.

The actress, who also appeared in "The Sixth Sense", "Law & Order" and "The Sopranos", accused Vincent Tang of kicking and beating her Maltese dogs — one of them to death.

According to the New York Post, Dardaris hired a sitter to watch 12-year-old Frankie and 11-year-old Alex at her Manhattan apartment for two months last fall, after she landed a role in a play in South Carolina, and wasn't allowed to bring the animals.

But while she was away, she said a neighbor spotted a man on the rooftop garden savagely kicking a small white dog, and captured it on film. The witness alerted a resident of the building, who called police.

According to the criminal complaint, a friend of Dardaris who entered the apartment afterward found "one small white dog cowering inside … and a second small white dog lying dead on the floor."

Dardaris' lawyer said Tang likely got the keys from the sitter and entered the apartment while they were out.

He then "savagely beat Alex to death," the lawsuit alleges, "then took Frankie to the roof of [Dardaris'] building, where he sadistically tortured Frankie for several minutes by punching, throwing, chasing, and kicking the defenseless dog multiple times."

He "then brought Frankie back to [Dardaris'] apartment, where he left him to die."

Frankie suffered two skull fractures, two fractured ribs, and a permanently damaged left eye, and had to be hospitalized for 16 days. Alex, however, didn't survive.

"The visceral feeling I get when I think of what happened — it feels like an ice pick to my heart. It's a nightmare," Dardaris — who was mom to the dogs since they were just three months old — told the Post.

"Why did you go into my apartment and do that? I want answers," she said. "It's unimaginable to me that something like that could happen and that someone could do that and create such pain and grief in someone's life."

She described her pets, who had been friends since very young puppies, as "unbearably sweet and dear."

"I wake up every night thinking about … the ache of thinking about what Alex went through doesn't go away and Frankie you dear little thing how could this have happened to you," she said.

"I couldn't possibly imagine somebody doing that to a completely innocent creature,” her lawyer Robert Cannata added. "These are 4- or 5-pound little white fluff balls — as innocent as innocent gets."