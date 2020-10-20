Reese Witherspoon and the Legally Blonde Cast Reunite For Film's 20th Anniversary

YouTube

Get ready to bend and snap -- Reese Witherspoon and the cast of "Legally Blonde" have reunited in honor of the 20th anniversary of filming the cult-classic.

Hosted by "Saturday Night Live's" Chloe Fineman, the virtual event, which premiered on Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine YouTube Channel, Witherspoon and her castmembers took a look back on their experience filming the now-cult favorite comedy back in 2000.

And Witherspoon, who became a household name after she starred in the film, explained how playing the iconic character of Elle Woods still means so much to her almost two decades later.

"Out of all the movies that I've made, there is one that comes up more than any other, and that is 'Legally Blonde,' And I think it's because of Elle Woods," said Witherspoon, who was rocking Elle's signature color of bright pink. "I think [Elle] just inspired people to believe in themselves. She just has a true sense of herself and she always wants to see the best in others."

"She's inspired me to really keep an open mind and always be an advocate for myself and for other people in this world," Witherspoon added. "And I think her spirit is something that we could all use a little bit more of right now."

The "Big Little Lies" actress concluded the reunion, which was a virtual fundraiser for World's Central Kitchen, by thanking her co-stars for being a part of a film that has "inspired so many."

"This was my college. This is where I went to college. I didn't finish college but I finished 'Legally Blonde' and we went together and all made this movie together that has inspired so many young people," Witherspoon said tearfully. "It's just such a gift [...] to have a film like this, that means so much to so many people...Every time people come up to me and tell me they love this movie, I give it all to you. I share it all with you. I love you so much."

