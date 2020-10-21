Mel Brooks, 94, Makes First Ever Political Video By Endorsing Biden, Slamming Trump

Twitter/Getty

The legendary comedian got his son and grandson involved as well.

Mel Brooks warned his fans that this upcoming presidential election is no laughing matter.

The legendary filmmaker of such comedic classics as "The Producers," "Blazing Saddles" and "Young Frankenstein" released his first ever political endorsement recording, which backed Democratic candidate Joe Biden and slammed Republican incumbent Donald Trump.

"My father, @MelBrooks, is 94. He has never made a political video. Until now," Mel's son, Max, captioned his father's message via Twitter on Wednesday.

Speaking at a kitchen table with his relatives standing behind glass doors, Mel greeted the social media masses.

"Hi folks. I'm Mel Brooks and behind me you see my son and my grandson, and they can't be with me," the Oscar winner began. "Why? Because of this coronavirus. And Donald Trump's not doing a damn thing about it."

"So many people have died, and when you're dead, you can't do much. So I'm voting for Joe Biden," he continued while holding up a Biden coffee mug. "I like Joe. Why do I like Joe? Because Joe likes facts. Because Joe likes science. Joe will keep us going. Take a tip from me, vote for Joe."

He wrapped up the quick message by gesturing to his son and grandson that he was finished, adding "I gotta fill out my ballot."

Back in March, during the onset of the pandemic lockdown, Mel and Max made another video for Twitter, this time encouraging fans to take necessary Covid precautions.

"If I get the coronavirus, I’ll probably be okay," Max said, as Mel joined him behind a glass door. "But if I give it to him, he could give it to Carl Reiner who could give it to Dick Van Dyke and before I know it, I've wiped out a whole generation of comedic legends."

"When it comes to coronavirus, I have to think about who I can infect. And so should you," he continued. "So practice social distancing. Avoid crowds, wash your hands, keep 6 feet away from people."