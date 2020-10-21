Suspected Child Rapist Flees Hospital After Learning 11-Year-Old He Dropped Off With Stomach Pains is Pregnant

Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office

He was arrested and charged with first-degree rape of a child.

A Louisiana man has been charged with raping a child after dropping her off at a hospital — and discovering she was pregnant.

On October 18, deputies from Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a report from staff at a local hospital about the molestation of a juvenile.

Investigators discovered an 11-year-old girl had been brought to the emergency room complaining of stomach pains, and that 34-year-old Wendell Sanchez was waiting outside in his vehicle.

They learned that the child was pregnant — and that Sanchez was allegedly the father.

When deputies arrived, Sanchez fled the scene in his car, before abandoning it and fleeing into a nearby apartment complex on foot.

They found him hiding in a patio area of one of the residences; after searching him, deputies said they found drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Sanchez was arrested and charged with first-degree rape with a victim under the age of 13, as well as resisting an officer, possession of controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal trespass, simple criminal damage to property, possession of marijuana, illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a person under 17, creation of a clandestine lab, no drivers license, and no tail lamps.