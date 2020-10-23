Ariana Grande Takes Over White House and Possibly Shades Pete Davidson with Positions

Grande's latest has everyone talking.
Ariana Grande is the leader of the free world in the new music video for "Positions."
The singer dropped both the song and its accompany visual -- directed by David Meyers -- on Friday morning.
In it, she plays the President, presiding over a largely-female administration. In other scenes, she's seen in the kitchen and bedroom, as she sings about doing anything her significant other wants.
"Switching the positions for you / Cooking in the kitchen and I'm in the bedroom / I'm in the Olympics, way I'm jumping through hoops," she sings. "Know my love infinite, nothing I wouldn't do / That I won't do, switching for you."
It's the lyrics at the top of the track that have people talking, as she begins, "Heaven sent you to me / I'm just hoping I don't repeat history."
Seems innocuous at first, but some of her fans have pointed out the pause in between "re" and "peat" -- or Pete, as in former fiancé Pete Davidson.
"heaven sent you to me" sounds VERY familiar to "fell from the sky into my lap" and she follows it up with "i'm just hoping i don't re....PETE history" HER MIND 😭😭😭😭 we are so slow— alexander (@thelightalex) October 23, 2020 @thelightalex
ariana saying “i’m just hoping i don’t re...PETE history” pic.twitter.com/l1UfGeoPg3— kiersten 🔪 (@HausOfKiersten) October 23, 2020 @HausOfKiersten
okay but the way ariana splits up the word 'repeat'— rubyᴴ CLAIMS 2:22 | DWD & POSITIONS ERA (@adoredfineline) October 23, 2020 @adoredfineline
i don't wanna re ... peat history
pete. 😁
big brain ariana
Please tell me I’m mot the only one who laughed at the pause on “re-pete (davidson) history” lmao I love her @ArianaGrande #POSITIONS— Marta Ferrer (@martafergu) October 23, 2020 @martafergu
ariana did not just split repeat to sound like re–PETE hahahah so smart #POSITIONS— jillian (@jillygabrielle) October 23, 2020 @jillygabrielle
Ari said...— Delvin Christopher (@DelvinJordan) October 23, 2020 @DelvinJordan
“Heaven sent you to me.
I'm just hoping I don't repeat history.”
re-PETE history. Pete Davidson!
Cmon Ariana!
Ariana really said im just hoping i dont re(pete) history pic.twitter.com/6KcpUjjYah— m | adele on SNL tmrw (@muhadkins) October 23, 2020 @muhadkins
#Ariana : I don't re * long ass pause* peat (PETE) history pic.twitter.com/vVCcS1BLKI— Sihaya (@Sihaya99) October 23, 2020 @Sihaya99
The "Saturday Night Live" star and "Thank U, Next" singer became engaged in June 2018 after only a few weeks of dating. However, the former couple split the following October.
"Positions" is the first single from Ariana's upcoming, still-untitled album, due out on October 30.