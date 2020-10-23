Ariana Grande Takes Over White House and Possibly Shades Pete Davidson with Positions

Music By TooFab Staff |
YouTube

Grande's latest has everyone talking.

Ariana Grande is the leader of the free world in the new music video for "Positions."

The singer dropped both the song and its accompany visual -- directed by David Meyers -- on Friday morning.

In it, she plays the President, presiding over a largely-female administration. In other scenes, she's seen in the kitchen and bedroom, as she sings about doing anything her significant other wants.

"Switching the positions for you / Cooking in the kitchen and I'm in the bedroom / I'm in the Olympics, way I'm jumping through hoops," she sings. "Know my love infinite, nothing I wouldn't do / That I won't do, switching for you."

It's the lyrics at the top of the track that have people talking, as she begins, "Heaven sent you to me / I'm just hoping I don't repeat history."

Seems innocuous at first, but some of her fans have pointed out the pause in between "re" and "peat" -- or Pete, as in former fiancé Pete Davidson.

The "Saturday Night Live" star and "Thank U, Next" singer became engaged in June 2018 after only a few weeks of dating. However, the former couple split the following October.

"Positions" is the first single from Ariana's upcoming, still-untitled album, due out on October 30.

