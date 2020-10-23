Bethenny Frankel Talks Break Up, Teases RHONY Return

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

"Not everything has to happen badly. Some things just don't continue."

Bethenny Frankel had a lot to discuss when she stopped by "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" on Friday.

The reality star, 49, dished on returning to the Bravo franchise "The Real Housewives of New York," who she would date between Bradley Cooper and Jake Gyllenhaal, among other possible suitors, and how she is dealing with her recent break up.

"I'm good," Bethenny said about splitting with Paul Bernon after two years of dating. "You know, not everything works out and so many people have tried to define my life, our lives, with, 'When are you getting engaged? When are you having a baby? When are you getting married?' And I've just realized more in life, with people being more open and honest about their lives and what they want, that everything doesn't have to end in a blue box and a bow."

"We have had a great, great relationship, and I'm really happy," she continued. "And not everything has to happen badly. Some things just don't continue. And it's not negative, it's just life."

Host Ellen then transitioned to a game of "Who'd You Rather?" where Bethenny was forced to pick between two famous gentlemen callers.

It appeared Bradley was going to be the chosen one, as he alone was pitted against Jake, Trevor Noah, Governor Andrew Cuomo, Keanu Reeves, Robert De Niro and Lenny Kravitz.

"I'm not that cool and I don't love to be in crowded places with live music," she explained of her decision to pass on the rock star. "I don't think I can hang."

"But I love his furniture design, so if we could bond on home decor, Lenny," she added.

Ellen also broached the subject about Bethenny returning to "RHONY" after leaving in 2019.

"Being respectful to where I came from, I'm in a different place now and I think that the opportunities that I'm getting, some of the interviews, for example, might not have happened if I was still on that show," she explained

"When you jump, you fly. I left a big financial paycheck there, but I knew that something amazing was going to happen, that the journey was just going to take me in a great place."

Some of those places include her disaster relief organization BStrong and her new podcast "Just B with Bethenny Frankel."

"I believe in the path and this is where I am," Bethenny relayed to Ellen. "I've been so focused on the things that I'm doing, whether it's relief work or my daughter or the podcast, that I'm excited about what's happening now."

The Skinny Girl mogul previously spoke about leaving "RHONY" to Variety.

"It's time to move on and focus on my daughter, my philanthropy and my production partnership with Mark Burnett, producing and starring in shows which represent a shift in the conversation for women."

"With the changes in modern culture, I want to highlight the strength, confidence and unstoppable power that women have," she continued. "My experience at Bravo has been an incredibly magical ride. I am so grateful to them for highlighting my entrepreneurialism and allowing me to pave the way for many women to achieve their goals."

"I am excited for my future," Bethenny concluded. "The best is yet to come."

Instagram