Hollywood Roasts Donald Trump During Final Presidential Debate Against Joe Biden

Celebrity By TooFab Staff |
Getty

Trump, however, still had his own small team of celebrity supporters.

While less of a -- as Dana Bash plainly put it -- "shit show" compared to the last presidential debate, last night's stand off between President Donald Trump and Vice President Joe Biden still had everyone talking on social media as it aired.

Moderated by NBC News' Kristen Welker, the debate covered six topics: Fighting COVID-19, American Families, Race in America, Climate Change, National Security and Leadership.

Trump was certainly more measured than his previous performance, but still gave Hollywood's liberal population plenty to talk about throughout the evening. Of course, there were also still a smaller -- but equally vocal -- contingent of conservative stars who had POTUS' back all night.

Below are the most viral moments of the evening.

New York Is a "Ghost Town"

During the conversation about the president's reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic, Trump said the economy was taking a hit because of some of the stricter shutdowns.

"If you go and look at what has happened to New York, it's a ghost town," said Trump. "Take a look at what's happening to New York. It's dying."

That, naturally, didn't sit well with many high profile New Yorkers, including Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Kids In Immigration Detention Centers Are "So Well Taken Care Of"

As the two tackled the topic of immigration, a recent report claiming the Trump administration can't locate the parents of more than 500 children separated from their families after being detained at the border became a talking point.

Trump said his people were "trying very hard" to reunite the kids with their parents, before claiming the children were "so well taken care of" in detention centers. Biden, meanwhile, said the situation "makes us a laughing stock" and "violates every notion of who we are as a nation."

"Oh God"

The portion of the evening dealing with race relations in America was one of the most talked about of the evening, after the president once again said he's done the most for Black Americans since Abraham Lincoln.

"I think I have great relationships with all people. I am the least racist person in this room," he said, while Biden poked fun at the Lincoln mention, saying "Abraham Lincoln over here is one of the most racist presidents we've had in modern history."

"You made a reference to Abraham Lincoln, where did that come in?" asked Trump, as Biden pointed out that he, in fact, had. As the back and forth continued, Biden eventually couldn't hide his exasperation, letting out an "Oh God" that went viral.

"I Know More About Wind Than You Do"

As the conversation changed to climate change, Trump made sweeping statements about wanting "the cleanest air" and "crystal clean water," before criticizing Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's -- or, as he put it, "AOC plus three" -- plan to tackle the issue.

As Biden pushed for a shift to solar and wind energy, Trump said, "I know more about wind than you do. It's extremely expensive. It kills all the birds." POTUS also reiterated his claim that Biden's plan would require buildings to replace existing windows with smaller ones for energy efficiency.

AOC herself was one of the first to react.

Other Noteworthy Tweets

Stars were vocal on Twitter all night long, as they tweeted about Trump's refusal to release his taxes, his claims Biden has been hiding in a "basement" throughout the pandemic, his overall tone and demeanor and his lack of specifics in regards to a replacement for Obamacare.

"Trump Absolutely Rolled Over Joe Biden Like a Steamroller"

Of course, not everyone in Hollywood is on Team Biden.

Trump's most ardent celebrity supporters -- namely, Kirstie Alley, Scott Baio and James Woods -- all tweeted along with the debate as well, offering up a very different perspective to the night's biggest moments.

