Iggy Azalea Announces Split from Playboi Carti, Shares First Pics of Their Son Onyx

Instagram

The "Fancy" rapper alluded to her updated relationship status on Friday before confirming it through her Instagram Stories the following day.

Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti had been in an on-and-off relationship roller coaster since 2018, but it looks like the "Fancy" rapper is ready to get off the ride and stay off of it, this time.

On Friday night, Iggy left her fans speculating about her relationship status after a cryptic post to her Instagram Stories.

"You lost a real 1 [sic]," she posted, per The Daily Mail. "People take loyalty for granted & That's why I'd rather be alone." She followed these up with the vomiting emoji, suggesting something had sickened her.

But after a night of uncertainty, Iggy definitively set the record straight on Saturday, adding to her Stories a new post clarifying everything.

"What I meant last night was that I’m raising my son alone & I’m not in a relationship," she wrote.

Iggy and Carti welcomed son Onyx in early May, per media reports at the time, though she did not confirm the existence of her son until the following month, as reported by CNN.

Since then, Iggy has remained largely private about her son's life and her private life.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

That said, though, she followed up the announcement with a series of adorable pictures of her and Onyx to her Instagram page, with fans lighting up the comments in their excitement at seeing him.

Iggy and Carti first met in 2018, moving in together quickly. People notes that the couple even sparked engagement rumors in July of 2019 when she was seen sporting a large diamond ring on her left hand, but consistent with her privacy, the couple never addressed it.

This could also be indicative of a more tumultuous relationship behind the scenes, with Iggy even going so far as to declare herself "single" back in December, per The Daily Mail.

Now, according to Iggy she's single again. But one thing is different. Now, she also appears ready to share Onyx with the world. So clearly something has changed in her. It remains to be seen what else might be in store, and what role Carti might play moving forward.

Got a story or tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.