2020 American Music Award Nominations

Here is the full list of nominees for the 2020 American Music Awards:
ARTIST AWARDS
Artist of the Year:
Justin Bieber
Post Malone
Roddy Ricch
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
New Artist of the Year:
Lewis Capaldi
Doja Cat
DaBaby
Lil Baby
Roddy Ricch
Megan Thee Stallion
Collaboration of the Year:
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, "WAP"
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, "Rockstar"
Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, "10,000 Hours"
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, "Rain On Me"
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyonce, "Savage Remix"
Favorite Social Artist:
BTS
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Favorite Music Video:
Doja Cat, "Say So"
Future ft. Drake, "Life Is Good"
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, "Rain On Me"
Taylor Swift, "cardigan"
The Weeknd, "Blinding Lights"
Top Male Artist - Pop/Rock:
Justin Bieber
Post Malone
The Weeknd
Favorite Female Artist - Pop/Rock:
Dua Lipa
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift
Favorite Duo or Group - Pop/Rock:
BTS
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Favorite Album - Pop/Rock:
Harry Styles, "Fine Line"
Taylor Swift, "folklore"
The Weeknd, "After Hours"
Favorite Song - Pop/Rock:
Lewis Capaldi, "Someone You Loved"
Dua Lipa, "Don't Start Now"
Post Malone, "Circles"
Roddy Ricch, "The Box"
The Weeknd, "Blinding Lights"
Favorite Male Artist - Country:
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Favorite Female Artist - Country:
Gabby Barrett
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Favorite Duo or Group - Country:
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion
Favorite Album - Country:
Luke Combs, "What You See Is What You Get"
Blake Shelton, "Fully Loaded: God's Country"
Morgan Wallen, "If I Know Me"
Favorite Song - Country:
Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber. "10,000 Hours"
Maren Morris. "The Bones"
Blake Shelton (Duet with Gwen Stefani). "Nobody But You"
Favorite Male Artist - Rap/Hip-Hop:
DaBaby
Juice WRLD
Roddy Ricch
Favorite Female Artist - Rap/Hip-Hop:
Cardi B
Nicki Minaj
Megan Thee Stallion
Favorite Album - Rap/Hip-Hop:
Lil Baby, "My Turn"
Lil Uzi Vert, "Eternal Atake"
Roddy Ricch, "Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial"
Favorite Song - Rap/Hip-Hop:
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, "WAP"
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, "Rockstar"
Roddy Ricch, "The Box"
Favorite Male Artist - Soul/R&B:
Chris Brown
John Legend
The Weeknd
Favorite Female Artist - Soul/R&B:
Jhene Aiko
Doja Cat
Summer Walker
Favorite Album - Soul/R&B:
Doja Cat "Hot Pink"
Summer Walker "Over It"
The Weeknd "After Hours"
Favorite Song - Soul/R&B:
Chris Brown ft. Drake, "No Guidance"
Summer Walker, "Playing Games"
The Weeknd, "Heartless"
Favorite Male Artist - Latin:
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna
Favorite Female Artist - Latin:
Becky G
KAROL G
Rosalia
Favorite Album - Latin:
Anuel AA, "Emmanuel"
Bad Bunny, "Las que no iban a salir"
Bad Bunny, "YHLQMDLG"
Favorite Song - Latin:
Bad Bunny, "Vete"
Black Eyed Peas X J Balvin, "RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)"
KAROL G & Nicki Minaj, "Tusa"
Favorite Artist - Alternative Rock:
Billie Eilish
Tame Impala
twenty one pilots
Favorite Artist - Adult Contemporary:
Lewis Capaldi
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Favorite Artist - Contemporary Inspirational:
Lauren Daigle
for KING & COUNTRY
Kanye West
Favorite Artist - Electronic Dance Music (EDM):
Kygo
Lady Gaga
Marshmello
Favorite Soundtrack:
"Birds of Prey: The Album"
"Frozen II"
"Trolls: World Tour"
