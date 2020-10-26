2020 American Music Award Nominations

Getty

Justin Bieber, Post Malone, Taylor Swift, and The Weeknd are all nominated for Artist of the Year!

Here is the full list of nominees for the 2020 American Music Awards:

ARTIST AWARDS

Artist of the Year:

Justin Bieber

Post Malone

Roddy Ricch

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

New Artist of the Year:

Lewis Capaldi

Doja Cat

DaBaby

Lil Baby

Roddy Ricch

Megan Thee Stallion

Collaboration of the Year:

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, "WAP"

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, "Rockstar"

Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, "10,000 Hours"

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, "Rain On Me"

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyonce, "Savage Remix"

Favorite Social Artist:

BTS

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Favorite Music Video:

Doja Cat, "Say So"

Future ft. Drake, "Life Is Good"

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, "Rain On Me"

Taylor Swift, "cardigan"

The Weeknd, "Blinding Lights"

Top Male Artist - Pop/Rock:

Justin Bieber

Post Malone

The Weeknd

Favorite Female Artist - Pop/Rock:

Dua Lipa

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift

Favorite Duo or Group - Pop/Rock:

BTS

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Favorite Album - Pop/Rock:

Harry Styles, "Fine Line"

Taylor Swift, "folklore"

The Weeknd, "After Hours"

Favorite Song - Pop/Rock:

Lewis Capaldi, "Someone You Loved"

Dua Lipa, "Don't Start Now"

Post Malone, "Circles"

Roddy Ricch, "The Box"

The Weeknd, "Blinding Lights"

Favorite Male Artist - Country:

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Favorite Female Artist - Country:

Gabby Barrett

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Favorite Duo or Group - Country:

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

Favorite Album - Country:

Luke Combs, "What You See Is What You Get"

Blake Shelton, "Fully Loaded: God's Country"

Morgan Wallen, "If I Know Me"

Favorite Song - Country:

Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber. "10,000 Hours"

Maren Morris. "The Bones"

Blake Shelton (Duet with Gwen Stefani). "Nobody But You"

Favorite Male Artist - Rap/Hip-Hop:

DaBaby

Juice WRLD

Roddy Ricch

Favorite Female Artist - Rap/Hip-Hop:

Cardi B

Nicki Minaj

Megan Thee Stallion

Favorite Album - Rap/Hip-Hop:

Lil Baby, "My Turn"

Lil Uzi Vert, "Eternal Atake"

Roddy Ricch, "Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial"

Favorite Song - Rap/Hip-Hop:

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, "WAP"

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, "Rockstar"

Roddy Ricch, "The Box"

Favorite Male Artist - Soul/R&B:

Chris Brown

John Legend

The Weeknd

Favorite Female Artist - Soul/R&B:

Jhene Aiko

Doja Cat

Summer Walker

Favorite Album - Soul/R&B:

Doja Cat "Hot Pink"

Summer Walker "Over It"

The Weeknd "After Hours"

Favorite Song - Soul/R&B:

Chris Brown ft. Drake, "No Guidance"

Summer Walker, "Playing Games"

The Weeknd, "Heartless"

Favorite Male Artist - Latin:

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna

Favorite Female Artist - Latin:

Becky G

KAROL G

Rosalia

Favorite Album - Latin:

Anuel AA, "Emmanuel"

Bad Bunny, "Las que no iban a salir"

Bad Bunny, "YHLQMDLG"

Favorite Song - Latin:

Bad Bunny, "Vete"

Black Eyed Peas X J Balvin, "RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)"

KAROL G & Nicki Minaj, "Tusa"

Favorite Artist - Alternative Rock:

Billie Eilish

Tame Impala

twenty one pilots

Favorite Artist - Adult Contemporary:

Lewis Capaldi

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Favorite Artist - Contemporary Inspirational:

Lauren Daigle

for KING & COUNTRY

Kanye West

Favorite Artist - Electronic Dance Music (EDM):

Kygo

Lady Gaga

Marshmello

Favorite Soundtrack:

"Birds of Prey: The Album"

"Frozen II"

"Trolls: World Tour"