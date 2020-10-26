Jersey Shore's Deena Nicole Cortese Pregnant with Second Child

Instagram

The reality star and her husband shared the news with a Halloween-themed announcement.

There's another little meatball in the oven for "Jersey Shore" star Deena Nicole Cortese and husband Chris Buckner.

The couple announced the good news on Sunday, October 25 with a festive Instagram photo timed with Halloween.

In the photo, Deena has a hand on her stomach while wearing a "Hocus Pocus" themed t-shirt reading, "I Smell a Child." Chris, meanwhile, has on a shirt reading, "Can't Scare Me My Wife Is Pregnant," as little CJ wears one that says, "It's No Trick, I'm Gonna Be a Big Brother."

Messages written on the pumpkins and sign around them confirm "Baby Buckner #2" is due May 2021.

"We're so excited to announce we're expecting Baby Buckner #2 May 1, 2021," Deena captioned the post. "Our hearts are filled with so much love and joy! CJ is going to be the best big brother ever!!! #blessed #growingfamily sooo for everyone that was asking YES YES YES ..I'm pregnant."

This is the second child for the couple, who tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed their first son in 2019.

"Anotha 1! Love you so much babe," Buckner wrote in the comments on his wife's post. "To the best mama bear ever!"

"YASSS MAWMA so excited for you!" Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi wrote in the comments. Added Jenni "JWOWW" Farley, "Best News."

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino shared his "congratulations," while his wife Lauren added, "Yay!! We're so excited for you guys. Another little meatball. Love you."