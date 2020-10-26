Kim Kardashian Posts Bikini Shots to Celebrate 40th Birthday

Instagram

"This is 40!" Kim captioned the pics.

40 looks amazing on Kim Kardashian!

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star, who turned the big 4-0 last week, took to Instagram on Monday to post a series of sexy photos of herself showing off her toned, hourglass figure in a bikini.

In the pics, Kim can be seen wearing a taupe-colored two-piece bathing suit along with a chic bandana and sunglasses as she poses in the ocean. Although it's unclear where the shots were taken, the KKW founder appeared to be at a tropical location.

"This is 40!" Kim captioned the pics.

The reality star's sister Kendall Jenner commented on the post, writing, "Sure is," while Paris Hilton wrote, "Stunning Birthday Babe!" and added some flame emojis.

Kim's close pal Jonathan Cheban aka Foodgod noted that 40, "Looks better than 39!!"

Kim's post came just a few days since her 40th birthday on Wednesday. In honor of the mother of four's special day, E! aired a special edition of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," during which Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Rob Kardashian and Scott Disick took a look back at some of Kim's best "KUWTK" moments, including the time she recorded a pop song, her iconic fashion looks, and her and Kanye West's love story.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Unbeknownst to Kim, the celebration didn't stop there as the family also planned a surprise party, in which they recreated some of Kim's birthday celebrations of years past and shared home videos documented by the late Robert Kardashian.

One of these recreations included a hilarious rendition of a choreographed dance Kourtney and Khloe performed at Kim's 10th birthday. Although Kylie and Kendall weren't alive at the time, the two sisters joined their elder siblings for the dance number, rocking black leotards and bow-ties. And Kim absolutely loved it.

On Friday, the SKIMS founder thanked her family for making her 40th extra special, despite her birthday taking place during the coronavirus pandemic. Kim also shared more details about her intimate surprise party.

Sharing photos from the celebration, Kim wrote, "All I can say is WOW! My mom and my sisters threw me the most epic surprise party that was so special in my heart. We showed it on E as a special so you guys got to see the behind the scenes of how it really went down. You know I'm a sentimental person and this party was the most special."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"They re-created all of my special birthdays throughout my life from looking at all of our old home videos. They re-created the party, The same balloons, the same cake, everything! My dad video taped and documented our whole lives so they showed each of the videos of my birthdays on a big screen behind the party," Kim continued, before noting that the entrance to the party was similar to her first birthday.

"I entered into the room that started off at my first birthday party with the same ponies and the same cake, and my dad wishing me a happy 1st birthday," she wrote. "Then as I entered in the room I ended up at my second birthday then my fourth birthday leading up to my 10th birthday where my sisters did the same exact dance that they did for me when I turned 10. We then got to my 16th birthday party and my exact same car was there waiting for me with the same exact balloons with the same cake. After a while the curtains opened and the bottle service girls came out which happened to be my sisters and they re-created Tao night club, where I spent all of my 30s having my birthday parties."

Kim concluded, "Each and every detail that went into this was so special and I am forever grateful to my family for taking the time to put this together to celebrate me turning 40.

I can’t wait to share so many more birthday photos and videos with you guys soon and I thank each and everyone of you who reached out with birthday wishes ✨ Also shout of to @mindyweiss for putting this all together. You were there putting together all my birthday parties when I was a little girl so this definitely came full circle."

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.