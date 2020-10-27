Lady Gaga Drops Off Her Ballot Only How Lady Gaga Would

Instagram

Lady Gaga can make even the smallest errand an epic performance, and casting her vote for the 2020 Presidential election is no exception.

On Monday, the singer shared a short video on Instagram of herself delivering her ballot at an official drop box. And in typical Gaga fashion, it was not only a noteworthy style moment, but also made a statement.

In the clip, which featured her song, "Babylon," Gaga can be seen exiting a car, ballot in hand, as she strutted to the drop box and put her ballot in the slot. The pop superstar, 34, who had her blonde hair styled in a chic bun, rocked an oversized gray t-shirt, with very-high pink metallic platform boots.

After she dropped off the ballot, Gaga, who was also wearing a black mask and sunglasses, faced the camera and struck a pose, showing off her "I Voted" sticker.

"Category: Ballot Drop Off Realness," the "Rain on Me" singer captioned the video.

Earlier this week, Gaga shared that she had received her ballot in the mail.

"Ballot's here! And it's #VoteEarlyDay!" she captioned a photo of herself holding her ballot. "Today's the perfect day to join the 46 million people who have already cast their ballots in the 2020 election. Check out VoteEarlyDay.org to make your plan to vote early now!"

Like many celebrities and public figures, the Grammy winner has been using her platform to encourage her fans to get out in vote.

Gaga teamed up with TurboVote.org and even wrote a jingle on Voting 101 to give her followers all of the information they need.

On October 15, the "A Star Is Born" actress shared a clip of her "new single" about voting, in which she broke down the process.

"I know this is cheesy...but http://ladygaga.turbovote.org is easy," she wrote alongside the video. "This is my new single. Don't give up ....it's important your voice is heard!"

