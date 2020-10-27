Machine Gun Kelly Says He Was 'Coked Out of My Mind in a Drunken Stupor' Before Meeting Megan Fox

Instagram

"I think the universe caught on to me wanting to make a change."

Machine Gun Kelly says he's "become a better person" through his relationship with Megan Fox.

In a recent interview with NME, the pop-punk singer, 30, opened up about how Fox, 34, has impacted his life as well as his latest album, "Tickets to my Downfall." Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, said he was "coked out of my mind in a drunken stupor" before the "universe" brought the actress into his life.

"'Tickets' is essentially my diary," said Kelly, "because I did fall in love during the making of this record, and I did become a better person."

"It's interesting," he continued. "There was probably a crossroads in the middle of making this album where the title would have lived up to the reality. I think the universe caught on to me wanting to make a change. It was like: 'Maybe we won't make this a reality; maybe we'll make this ironic.' Instead of the downfall, go ahead and have the biggest rise of your f---king life."

"You know what's so beautiful, bro? Love is the one thing that can't be restricted," Kelly added. "No one has the power to stop that, as much as so many have tried in my life thus far."

The "Bloody Valentine" singer and Fox started dating earlier this year after the two met on the set of "Midnight in the Switchgrass." Last month, Kelly said it was love at first sight for the pair.

"After I made the big chunk of the album, I did fall in love for the first time," Kelly confessed on "The Howard Stern Show." ″That was my first experience with being open to love and stuff like that. I definitely wasn't set up to believe that that's something that could ever exist."

Kelly and Fox were first spotted together in May, days before the "Transformer" star's now-estranged husband Brian Austin Green confirmed they had separated.

Earlier this month, sources told PEOPLE that Kelly has met Fox's kids -- Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3, -- whom she shares with Green.

"He recently met her kids for the first time. Megan thought it was a natural step, since they are getting more serious," the insider told the publication. "They are in a committed relationship and it's not just a fling. They are planning a future together."