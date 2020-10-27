Sharon Osbourne Reveals How Much Weight She Gained in Quarantine

YouTube

The TV host is taking on this exercise to lose it.

Sharon Osbourne got candid about staying in shape during the coronavirus quarantine.

During Monday's episode of "The Talk," the former reality star, 68, opened up about her fluctuating weight, saying she recently stepped on the scale to discover she had gained a few extra pounds.

"I'm like 10 pounds over from what I usually am," she confessed. "And 10 lbs. is a lot when you're like 5' 1" and a smidge. So it's like a lot of weight."

"So I started walking yesterday," she added.

And she's smitten with the new exercise regimen, noting, "This is it now. I've got the bug. I'm on it."

Sharon's co-host, Sheryl Underwood, chimed in to say she has had the opposite effect since the lockdown began.

"All the way through the quarantine, I have lost 20 pounds," the 56-year-old comedian explained. "I started at 215, I'm now at 195."

"I'm trying to get down to my 185 weight when I first started here."

While intermittent fasting helped Sheryl drop the pounds, guest health expert Amanda Kloots recommended finding time to exercise as well.

"I always say, if you have 10 minutes in your day -- and we do, everyone can find 10 minutes. You can. I mean I'll look on Instagram for 10 minutes," Kloots began. "Work that 10 minutes. Go out, move your body."

She also impressed that the perfect time to focus on fitness is now.

"My advice always is, don't wait until Monday. You know, a lot of times it's 'Oh, I'll wait until Monday.' No, start today."

The discussion came after the panel -- including Carrie Ann Inaba and Eve -- were chatting about Gayle King's recent admission of her own weight gain.

"CRISIS! The weight struggle is real!" the TV anchor wrote on her Instagram. "fatter than I've been in long time & scared to get a pedicure (big sigh) swipe left for the way we were ...ideal weight says Dr is 163... not happening anytime soon .."

Gayle went on to blame the quarantine and the recent purchase of "Halloween candy corns."

"Make it stop!" she concluded her hilarious post.