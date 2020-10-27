Jamie Lee Curtis, Mayor Pete, Susan Sarandon and More Stars Do the Time Warp with Tenacious D For Rock the Vote

YouTube

Tenacious D teamed up with Jamie Lee Curtis, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Susan Sarandon, Ezra Miller and more stars to encourage voters to "jump to the left."

Tenacious D wants you to do the "Time Warp" (again) all the way to the polls.

In a new video, which benefitted Rock the Vote, Jack Black and Kyle Gass recruited a handful of stars for an epic cover of "Time Warp" from the "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" to encourage voters to "jump to the left."

Watch the star-studded cover, below!