Vicki Gunvalson Responds to Speculation She Split With Fiance

Getty/Instagram

"I have no fricking idea where this came from," the former "RHOC" star said.

Vicki Gunvalson may not be on a Bravo reality show any longer, but she still knows how to fire back at her naysayers.

The former "The Real Housewives of Orange County" star responded to fan speculation she may have called it quits with her fiancé, Steve Lodge, after it was pointed out the couple unfollowed each other and haven't posted a picture together in over a month.

"[We] live together and live a very private romantic life," Vicki told US Weekly. "We don’t follow each other on social media and haven't for a long time, and we don't post photos of each other – what's the point?"

"I have no fricking idea where this came from," she continued. "Someone bored trying to stir up crap."

The perfume creator then confirmed she and Steve "are fine."

"This is a complete joke and not worth even commenting, but I did," she added.

In April, the pair had to postpone their wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic, but they still plan on getting hitched.

"We're still going to get married," she told HollywoodLife, adding that she's not "rushing to get down the aisle right now."

After her divorce from Donn Gunvalson in 2010, Vicki said she was looking forward to another trip down the aisle... this time with Steve.

"I'm a marriage girl," she told US Weekly. "I told him from the very beginning, if you don't want to get married, then don't waste your time with me because I love being married."

"But we're taking it slow and have a great relationship, that's the most important thing for me, is making sure it's a solid relationship."