Unseen Borat 2 Footage Shows Sacha Baron Cohen Fleeing from Gun Rally

"This was not the easiest movie to make," he captioned the footage.

Sacha Baron Cohen had to flee a conservative rally in Washington state after the crowd turned on him when they realized who he really was.

While the footage didn't appear in "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm," Cohen shared a clip to Twitter on Tuesday showing him retreating following a performance at a pro-gun rally in disguise as "Country Steve."

The clip shows him singing "Wuhan Flu," a song in which he called the coronavirus pandemic a liberal hoax, criticized doctors and sang lyrics including, "WHO, what we gonna do? Chop 'em up like the Saudis do."

While the movie showed some people in the crowd happily singing along to the song, word got out that Cohen was the one behind the prosthetics ... and the audience turned.

The footage then shows someone starting angry "USA! USA!" chants with a megaphone, before others start rushing the stage. Cohen retreats into a nearby ambulance, asking someone off-camera whether the doors were locked. Though he was told they were, someone flings them open and yells, "Get the f--k out."

"Drive! Go, go go!" shouts Cohen, as they drive off.

Cohen opened up a bit more about filming the scene during an appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" earlier this week.

"It was going great, I was essentially singing a song called 'The Wuhan Flu,' everyone was singing along and the problem was some of the militia groups that were in this rally had been antagonizing the Black Lives Matter protests," he explained. "So as revenge, some of the Black Lives Matter protestors were coming to confront them and they had sent some of their members to go undercover at the rally."

"So I was going undercover and so were they. They were there as spotters to see what was going on," he continued. "Then they see me onstage and everyone's singing along and one of them went, 'Oh my god, it's Sacha Baron Cohen,' starts laughing, tells another one, word got out it was me and then the organizers and a lot of people in the crowd got very angry."

"They tried to storm the stage. Luckily for me, I had hired the security," he continued. "It took them a while to actually storm the stage."

Cohen said that was a "fairly rare" occasion for him, but added this was the first movie where he wore a bulletproof vest during filming.

"One of the guys who stormed the stage went for his pistol," he told Colbert. "Luckily enough, there was a very brave guard who grabbed his hand and said, 'It's not worth it buddy.' That worked."