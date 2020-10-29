Inside Carrie Ann Inaba's Willy Wonka Transformation for Halloween Episode of The Talk

CBS

Welcome to The Talk-olate Factory.

Carrie Ann Inaba's Halloween costume is a thing of Pure Imagination.

For this year's holiday show, the women of "The Talk" all dressed up as characters from the iconic 1971 film "Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory" -- with Inaba tackling The Candy Man himself.

"It's time for my transformation from Carrie Ann to Willy Wonka," she says in this exclusive video from behind the scenes of the show. "And the magic begins!"

The "magic" includes a team of makeup artists -- sporting face masks amid the Covid pandemic -- giving her blonde and orange extensions twisted into a multicolored 'do and purple eyeshadow to match the rest of her outfit. The final look includes Wonka's velvet jacket and vest, brown top hat and golden bowtie.

Marilyn Spiegel, Inaba's makeup artist, said the process took about two hours. "The goal was to create a fun, feminine and playful version of the iconic character," she tells TooFab. "I gave her makeup an editorial twist with a purple glittery eye and big fluttery eyelashes. [Hairdresser Steven Berg] added lots of colored extension pieces in addition to color spraying her hair. Her hair had to withstand the famous summersault!"

Inaba says she loved the movie as a child, "so becoming Willy Wonka was a little nostalgic and I've always been a huge fan of Gene Wilder, so it was exciting to step into his character."

"We had a lot of fun, and it was a magical day on set," she added. "And I love that both the shows I'm on, DANCING WITH THE STARS and THE TALK both are celebrating Halloween and bringing joy to everyone. Plus, who doesn't love a top hat? 'wink wink'"

During Friday's episode, Sharon Osbourne will also dress up as Veruca Salt, Sheryl Underwood will appear as Violet Beauregarde and Eve will, rather appropriately, appear via satellite as Mike Teavee.

The hour's guests will also don costumes matching the theme, with Jason Ritter showing up as Charlie, Dr. Phil and wife Robin McGraw dressing as Grandpa Joe and Grandma Josephine and Matthew Gray Gubler will appear as Augustus Gloop.

The episode will also feature a performance from Debbie Gibson of "The Candy Man" and a treat-filled cooking demonstration from chef Antonia Lofaso.

The entire set will also feature edible pieces, giant gummy bears, lollipops and even oversized mushroom tops filled with colored whipped cream -- just like in the movie.