Fans Crack Up as Kanye Has Robert Kardashian's Hologram Call Him 'Most, Most, Most, Most, Most Genius Man'

Getty/Instagram

Kanye West gifted Kim Kardashian a hologram of her late father offering a personalized message for her 40th birthday -- with many asking why he didn't just book David Schwimmer, instead.

As if Kim Kardashian's 40th birthday celebration couldn't get more ostentatious in the eyes of many in this pandemic-stricken nation, Kanye West upped the ante on every husband out there by gifting her a custom hologram of her late father, Robert Kardashian.

The reality star was already facing backlash for seemingly flaunting her wealth and privilege by renting out a "secret" private island getaway for a couple dozen of her closest family and friends while many Americans are struggling to make ends meet and quarantining at home for the eighth month now.

Now, just to prove that they're living in a world the likes of which most of us can't even imagine, Kanye presented Kim with a message from beyond, delivered by her father. But all the while, fans kept seeing another face in the slightly digitized virtual surreality ... and maybe that's just a sign of good casting.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Robert's hologram grooved to one of the favorite tracks from when he used to drive his daughters to school, praised Kim as a mother, a proud Armenian and for carrying on his legacy in her pursuit of becoming a lawyer.

Kim shared the video to her social media on Thursday night, calling it "the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime." It's also one of the most technically proficient and impressive bits of A.I. work, with TMZ reporting that Kanye spent quite a bit of time working with audio and video of Robert in the studio to bring this vision to life.

But as impressive as it was as a technical achievement, Twitter couldn't help but crack up at one of the lines Robert delivered to his daughter, perhaps betraying every so slightly who actually scripted his very personalized message.

"You married the most, most, most, most, most genius man in the whole world, Kanye West." He then followed it up by calling Kim the "most, most, most, most amazing mother" -- but note that Kanye got five of those mosts to Kim's four!

Many fans couldn't get enough of Kanye working a shoutout to his own genius into Robert's message, either. Beyond that, they also thought the hologram looked an awful lot like one of America's favorite "Friends" -- those who weren't weirded out altogether by it, that is.

In their defense, David Schwimmer did famously portray Robert Kardashian in the acclaimed "The People vs. O.J. Simpson" mini-series back in 2016. Apparently, the likeness is strong the other way around, too, with some Twitter users suggesting it might have just been cheaper to book Schwimmer for an appearance than build this hologram.

For my birthday, Kanye got me the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime. A special surprise from heaven. A compilation of David Schwimmer as Robert Kardashian saying "JUICE." ✨🤍 It is so lifelike! We watched it over and over, filled with emotion. pic.twitter.com/SAt1rNZ9OA — sreekar (@sreekyshooter) October 30, 2020 @sreekyshooter

Anyone else weirded out by that hologram of Robert Kardashian? I would never want to see a dead relative or friend talk to me with computer constructed speech derived from old videos of them talking. That's just bizarre, creepy and tone-deaf as hell. — PunjabiStreamer (@PunjabiStreamer) October 30, 2020 @PunjabiStreamer

For my birthday, Kanye got me the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime. A special surprise from heaven. He hired David Schwimmer to reprise his role as my dad! It is so lifelike! We made him perform over and over, filled with emotion. pic.twitter.com/Zl4xhGhxwq — LadyHaylo🦋 (@ladyhaylo) October 30, 2020 @ladyhaylo

Me when I saw that video of Robert Kardashian’s hologram pic.twitter.com/LMeeZAsS5g — Jo Frost’s Scary Step 🎃🪑 (@supernannyreact) October 30, 2020 @supernannyreact

every time i make a big peefee, i know that robert kardashian is there 🥰 pic.twitter.com/IJfEZpWCat — Ned Riseley (@nriseley) October 30, 2020 @nriseley

David Schwimmer after watching the Robert Kardashian Hologram pic.twitter.com/bFH9ICxXbj — Pawn Aja (@pawananeja123) October 30, 2020 @pawananeja123

I think we would all prefer to see Tupac’s Hologram over the Robert Kardashian one pic.twitter.com/r0qoRoKVQt — Wilfredo🐺 (@WBhere504) October 30, 2020 @WBhere504

Watching the hologram of Robert Kardashian makes me think “he really does look like David Schwimmer.” pic.twitter.com/AH2k7LEgck — Alejandro Guerra (@Cinephile420) October 30, 2020 @Cinephile420

idk maybe it’s the year we’re having but I didn’t even flinch watching this hologram of robert kardashian call kanye west the most most most genius man in the world https://t.co/rXSqV12vtc — Sierra Bridge (@see_air_uh12) October 30, 2020 @see_air_uh12

That Robert Kardashian hologram is the creepiest thing I’ve ever seen. Just cryin laughing the entire time. There hasn’t ever been a family so removed from reality since humans started walking the earth — Clayton (@CRB1090) October 30, 2020 @CRB1090

Robert Kardashian hologram is kinda cringey. 😬 this whole 40th birthday thing is also very Marie Antoinette 🤣 #LetThemEatCake pic.twitter.com/OTnbRioNfS — Rebelle (@Rebelleyells) October 30, 2020 @Rebelleyells

Uh oh, I think I might be a Robert Kardashian hologram apologist?! It’s definitely bizarre, but he died when she was pretty young, and she was obviously moved to hear what Kanye imagined she’d want to hear from her dad on her birthday! That said, expropriate their wealth etc — Natalie Shure (@nataliesurely) October 30, 2020 @nataliesurely

Kanye has to be kicking himself for spending all that money on a hologram of Robert Kardashian when he could have just hired David Schwimmer to play the role on weekends. — Lisa Marie Bowman (@LisaMarieBowman) October 30, 2020 @LisaMarieBowman

Thank you Kanye for the thoughtful birthday gift. pic.twitter.com/8yOk8mvdON — Cody Johnston (@drmistercody) October 30, 2020 @drmistercody

Got a story or tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.