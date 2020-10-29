Mother of Five Shot Dead at Chuck E. Cheese After Argument About Child's Card Game

Scott County Jail/Getty

A mother of five was shot dead at an Illinois Chuck E. Cheese in front of her children after an argument about a child's card game.

29-year-old Eloise Chairs was killed on Sunday evening while at a children's party, just four weeks after giving birth to her first daughter.

Family members told police that just after 7:15PM, Chairs got into an argument with another mother after her son's card game was taken by another child.

That's when a friend of the other mother pulled a gun and shot Chairs in the shoulder, they claimed to investigators.

The bullet struck a major artery, causing Chairs to bleed out. She was rushed to Genesis East Hospital, but pronounced dead by 8:16PM.

Treshonda M. Pollion, 24, was arrested and faces charges of first-degree murder.

"Eloise was shot in front of her children, blood covering them all," Eloise's sister Christena told WQAD.

The restaurant was full of families and children at the time of the shooting, which was all captured on surveillance cameras. Those who didn't initially flee were allowed to leave in groups after police arrived, many still clutching balloons and birthday gifts.

"Those sounds of gun shots will live on with those kids for the rest of their lives, and every time they pass this place they're gonna think of how awful that was," one witness, John DeTaeye, told the site.

Chairs' family said she was especially excited about the arrival of her now four-week-old girl, having been a mom to four boys.

"She always wanted to help, even when she needed help of her own," he sister Joy said. "She loved children, especially her own nieces and nephews."