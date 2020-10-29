Saweetie Is All Three Members of Destiny's Child in Incredible 'Bootylicious' Remake Video

Instagram

Halloween came early for the rapper's fans with three times the diva as Saweetie fought for screentime with herself as Beyonce, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams!

Halloween came early for Saweetie's fans as the rapper took on one of the most iconic musical trios of all time -- and she didn't need any help from her friends, either!

Incredibly, the artist managed to capture the look, feel and attitude of all three members of Destiny's Child for an incredibly intricate recreation of the group's iconic "Bootylicious" video.

With costuming on point from the '00s era jam, she was able to transform herself with incredible makeup work, hair styling and body language to truly embody Beyonce, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams ... all at the same time.

She even recreated the original single's album cover (offering side-by-side comparisons via her Instagram page) because if you're gonna do a thing, do that thing all the way!

"I don't think you ready for this jelly," she teased her fans on social media before unleashing the full video clip. And she was right.

We weren't ready, and we aren't worthy.

It's one thing to capture the look perfectly of one of those R&B legends. It's another thing to nail the diverse looks of all three. It's a whole different level to then recreate both the album cover and the music video as all three of them at once!

It's over. Heidi Klum can pack it in. Saweetie just won Halloween!

The feat quickly got her trending across social media, as fans devoured her incredible video, loving the attention to detail and clear affection she has for these queens.

And if fan adulation wasn't enough validation, Kelly Rowland shared the video to her own Instagram, telling Saweetie, "You straight bodied this! Love you boo!"

You can check out the clip and some of that fan reaction below:

