Lady Gaga Slips Back Into Meat Dress, More Iconic Looks to Encourage Voting

Getty

It seems the only person Lady Gaga is dressing up as this Halloween is Lady Gaga.

Lady Gaga is always a popular Halloween costume -- and this year, she's also jumping in on the trend.

On Friday, the singer dropped a new video encouraging all of her fans to vote, wearing a number of her most iconic outfits throughout the clip. In addition to the meat dress she wore ten years ago to the MTV Video Music Awards, she's also seen rocking her infamous blue "Poker Face" leotard, her Joanne cowgirl look, one of her Super Bowl halftime show costumes, a Chromatica getup and stage looks from both her Monster Ball and Cheek to Cheek shows.

FYI, it's likely not the actual meat dress ... which was last seen looking a little bit more like jerky when it was part of a Women Who Rock exhibition in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame a few years back.

In the video, Gaga first delivers a message to anyone who has already voted in the 2020 election.

"Thank you thank you, thank you, thank you. You did your part and I love you for it," she began. "But if you voted, while I applaud you, I don't need to talk to you. I need to talk to people who don't have a plan to vote, are undecided, people who are unsure if they believe in voting at all."

"I believe no matter how you feel right now about the election, you are still accountable. Maybe you're sick of all the fighting or you're frustrated by Covid and don't want to deal with it or maybe you dislike all the candidates or maybe you're so discouraged by the state of our nation, you've decided you don't believe in voting because you feel it's better to be not part of the system, a system you don't like," she continued. "If you want to change this system, if you want this country to be different than it is right now, you have got to participate in this election."

"The government is not going away tomorrow and unless you have a plane ticket to another country and somewhere you're gonna live, this is gonna be your home," she continued. "I'm telling you that no matter how you feel, your future is still in your hands with this vote."

She then listed off a number of reasons to vote, for anyone who might still be looking for that spark to drive them to the polls.

"Vote in honor of someone you love, vote in honor of someone who loves you, vote in honor of someone you've lost, someone you know who would stand in line for hours at the polls but can't because they're no longer with us," she said. "Maybe vote for the future children whose voices have yet to be heard, the future voices who will inherit this home. You know who I voted for, but believe me and listen to me now, even if you disagree with me, your vote still matters to the world. You can vote early, but you can't vote late."

So, why all the costume changes? She summed that up at the end.

"I've said a lot of things in a lot of different ways, wearing a lot of different outfits, makeup, hats, dresses made out of meat, jumping off of stages, screaming on stage," she explained. "I may have seemed to shift and change, but one thing that has never changed is my voice and what I believe. My voice will be heard this election, will yours?"

With her message, she shared a link to How to Vote, a site explaining how to register to vote and where to do it.

Gaga herself voted earlier this week, dropping off her mail-in ballot as only she could.