11 New Hallmark Holiday Movies You Need To See This Season

Hallmark's holiday lineup includes royal families, time travel, and country music stars!

Hallmark Channel has officially kicked off the holiday season and their annual "Countdown to Christmas" is already in full swing!

With 40 brand new original films set to air before December 25th, viewers can get in the spirit of the season with films celebrating people from all walks of life. This year, the network's holiday slate includes trips to Vienna, a gay couple looking to adopt, and a Hanukkah surprise.

"Our holiday table is bigger and more welcoming than ever. This year's movies reflect our most diverse representation of talent, narratives, and families...Our movies are rooted in warmth and positivity, meaningful connections, family gatherings, and seasonal traditions - a winning formula we hope will bring our millions of viewers much-needed levity and holiday cheer at the end of a tough year," Michelle Vicary, Executive VP of Programming at Hallmark, said in a statement.

And this year Hallmark isn't stopping at movies! Viewers can now enjoy their holiday flicks with Christmas-themed Hallmark branded wine, holiday tea and chocolates while wearing their new holiday apparel and using Hallmark glassware and home decor.

In a time when we could all use a little more holiday spirit, here are the Hallmark movies we think you should be tuning in for...

1. "One Royal Holiday"

What is a holiday season without a Hallmark movie involving a royal family? In "One Royal Holiday," Anna offers a stranded mother and son shelter in a blizzard, without knowing they are the Royal Family of Galwick. After making the discovery, Anna shows the Prince how they do Christmas in her town while encouraging him to open his heart during the holiday season.

Premiere Date: October 31, 8 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel

2. "Cranberry Christmas"

Love is a complicated thing in "Cranberry Christmas" where a separated couple must pretend to be together on national television to help their town's Christmas festival and their business. Things get tricky when their rekindled connection is complicated by new opportunities.

Premiere Date: October 31 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

3. "Christmas in Vienna"

Hallmark is going international! In "Christmas in Vienna," Jess, a concert violinist who has lost her passion for music, takes viewers to Europe for a performance. While there, she finds the inspiration she has been missing, and maybe even a new love!

Premiere Date: November 14 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel

4. "A Timeless Christmas"

Travel through time in Hallmark's "A Timeless Christmas." Charles Whitley somehow travels from 1903 to present day, where he mets a woman who is a tour guide at his now-historic mansion. Together they experience a 21st century Christmas.

Premiere Date: November 15 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel

5. "The Christmas Doctor"

Right before Christmas, Dr. Alicia Wright is given an assignment that takes her away from home. At the same time, a mysterious man from her past tracks her down to bring a revelation that could change her life forever.

Premiere Date: November 15 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

6. "A Nashville Christmas"

The star-studded cast of "A Nashville Christmas" features some real life country stars like Wynonna Judd, Sara Evans, RaeLynn and Kix Brooks! The flick follows a workaholic television producer who's in charge of a country music Christmas special and is on the verge of accepting a job in LA. When her childhood sweetheart (and manager to the special's headliner) comes to town, she ends up receiving a visit from the ghost of her recently deceased mentor to warn her of her dark future. With the help of the Spirit of Christmas Past and the Spirit of Christmas Present, she is forced to get her life back on track.

Premiere Date: November 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel

7. "A Little Christmas Charm" (working title)

Ashley Greene makes her return to Hallmark in "A Little Christmas Charm," where she portrays a jewelry designer who finds a lost charm bracelet. She teams up with an investigative reporter in hopes of finding the owner and returning it by Christmas Eve.

Premiere: November 21 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

8. "The Christmas House"

"The Christmas House" follows a family who are working through some difficult decisions and reunite for the holidays. The family's grown sons -- TV star Mike Wade and Brandon Wade -- return home as their parents hope that recreating their Christmas traditions will help them find resolution and make new memories. During the trip Mike reconnects with his high school sweetheart while Brandon and his husband await a call about the adoption of their first child.

Premiere Date: November 22 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel

9. "USS Christmas"

Set sail in "USS Christmas" where a local newspaper reporter embarks on a Tiger Cruise during Christmastime. There she meets a handsome naval officer and finds herself in the middle of a mystery in the ship's archive room.

Premiere Date: November 28 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

10. "Christmas Carnival"

Viewers will travel through time once again in "Christmas Carnival" which follows a top newscaster who has achieved her career dreams but still has regrets about the guy who got away five years earlier. Thanks to a magical Christmas carnival carousel, she is taken back in time five years prior, giving her a second chance at love.

Premiere Date: December 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

11. "Love, Lights, Hanukkah!"

Hallmark added a Hanukkah movie to its lineup this year, following Christina as she prepares her restaurant for its busiest time of the year. Amid the holiday season, she receives DNA test results that reveal that she's Jewish. The discovery leads her to a new family and an unlikely romance over eight nights.

Premiere Date: December 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel