Sean Connery Dead at 90 -- Hollywood Mourns Loss of James Bond Icon

Hollywood is mourning the death of Sir Sean Connery, who passed away at the age of 90 on Saturday.

The actor "died peacefully in his sleep" at his home in the Bahamas, according to a statement from his publicist, Nancy Seltzer. "There will be a private ceremony followed by a memorial yet to be planned once the virus has ended."

"A sad day for all who knew and loved my dad and a sad loss for all people around the world who enjoyed the wonderful gift he had as an actor," his son, Jason Connery, added.

The Scottish acting legend's career spanned over five decades and included a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his work in 1987's "The Untouchables." But he was best known for his role as James Bond, playing the British spy in seven movies, including the first in the long-running series, "Dr. No."

His other box office hits included "The Hunt for Red October," "Highlander," "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade" and "The Rock."

James Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli wrote on Twitter, "He was and shall always be remembered as the original James Bond whose indelible entrance into cinema history began when he announced those unforgettable words... 'The name's Bond... James Bond' -- he revolutionized the world with his gritty and witty portrayal of the sexy and charismatic secret agent."

Daniel Craig, who most recently played Bond, said his 007 predecessor had "defined an era and a style."

"The wit and charm he portrayed on screen could be measured in mega watts; he helped create the modern blockbuster," Craig shared in a statement. "He will continue to influence actors and film-makers alike for years to come."

Referencing Connery's early stint as a bodybuilder, Arnold Schwarzenegger shared, "Sean Connery was a legend, one of the greatest actors of all time. He provided endless entertainment for all of us & inspiration for me. I’m not just saying that because he was a bodybuilder who placed in the Mr. Universe contest! He was an icon. My thoughts are with his family."

"RIP the glorious Sean Connery," Elizabeth Hurley wrote alongside a photo of a young, shirtless Connery.

Hugh Jackman tweeted, "I grew up idolizing #SeanConnery. A legend on screen, and off. Rest In Peace."

See more reactions, below.

Statement from Daniel Craig



“It is with such sadness that I heard of the passing of one of the true greats of cinema. pic.twitter.com/McUcKuykR4 — James Bond (@007) October 31, 2020 @007

I grew up idolizing #SeanConnery. A legend on screen, and off. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/OU9QEy5fTB — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) October 31, 2020 @RealHughJackman

Sir Sean Connery has died at the age of 90. He was the first actor to play James Bond on the big screen in Dr. No in 1962, From Russia With Love, Goldfinger, Thunderball, You Only Live Twice and Diamonds Are Forever followed. pic.twitter.com/VaFPHCM5Ou — James Bond (@007) October 31, 2020 @007

Sean Connery was a legend, one of the greatest actors of all time. He provided endless entertainment for all of us & inspiration for me. I’m not just saying that because he was a bodybuilder who placed in the Mr. Universe contest! He was an icon. My thoughts are with his family. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) October 31, 2020 @Schwarzenegger

Every day on set with #SeanConnery was an object lesson in how to act on screen. But all that charisma and power- that was utterly unique to Sean . RIP that great man , that great actor . https://t.co/W8MQrFYlJ0 — Sam Neill (@TwoPaddocks) October 31, 2020 @TwoPaddocks

RIP to our James Bond icon Sean Connery. https://t.co/io6akhEncy — Viola Davis (@violadavis) October 31, 2020 @violadavis

Sean Connery was a movie legend, even far into his golden years. Our strongest Bonds were formed by him, and he was Untouchable. He passed today at age 90, a suave hero to the end. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 31, 2020 @GeorgeTakei

Often, actors fall into categories or “types.” They find themselves being compared to others who display similar attributes. But once in a while, there r those who break the mold & shatter the norm to become a one of a kind. Brando. Nicholson. Connery. Today we lost a one of kind https://t.co/Ho43f26FWn — Josh Gad (@joshgad) October 31, 2020 @joshgad

It says something for the extraordinary charisma of this Edinburgh lad to have created the most iconic character in film & then, rather than be typecast by it, become equally famous for just being Sean Connery. A real screen legend; oft imitated (by all!) but never equalled. 1/4 pic.twitter.com/TOdAI0Fxnv — edgarwright (@edgarwright) October 31, 2020 @edgarwright

RIP Sean Connery - one of the all-time greats. He elevated just about any role he took and made it meaningful. 🙏 https://t.co/MK2T4WF8nt — Andrew Yang🧢🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) October 31, 2020 @AndrewYang

Thank you sir for sharing your talent with us! One of the reasons I loved the name Mason for our first son was from your character in #TheRock! Rest In Peace Sir Connery! https://t.co/JLiICa6nEv — Melissa Joan Hart (@MelissaJoanHart) October 31, 2020 @MelissaJoanHart