Sean Connery Dead at 90 -- Hollywood Mourns Loss of James Bond Icon

Getty/Everett

"The wit and charm he portrayed on screen could be measured in mega watts; he helped create the modern blockbuster," Daniel Craig shared in a tribute.

Hollywood is mourning the death of Sir Sean Connery, who passed away at the age of 90 on Saturday.

The actor "died peacefully in his sleep" at his home in the Bahamas, according to a statement from his publicist, Nancy Seltzer. "There will be a private ceremony followed by a memorial yet to be planned once the virus has ended."

"A sad day for all who knew and loved my dad and a sad loss for all people around the world who enjoyed the wonderful gift he had as an actor," his son, Jason Connery, added.

The Scottish acting legend's career spanned over five decades and included a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his work in 1987's "The Untouchables." But he was best known for his role as James Bond, playing the British spy in seven movies, including the first in the long-running series, "Dr. No."

His other box office hits included "The Hunt for Red October," "Highlander," "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade" and "The Rock."

James Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli wrote on Twitter, "He was and shall always be remembered as the original James Bond whose indelible entrance into cinema history began when he announced those unforgettable words... 'The name's Bond... James Bond' -- he revolutionized the world with his gritty and witty portrayal of the sexy and charismatic secret agent."

Daniel Craig, who most recently played Bond, said his 007 predecessor had "defined an era and a style."

"The wit and charm he portrayed on screen could be measured in mega watts; he helped create the modern blockbuster," Craig shared in a statement. "He will continue to influence actors and film-makers alike for years to come."

Referencing Connery's early stint as a bodybuilder, Arnold Schwarzenegger shared, "Sean Connery was a legend, one of the greatest actors of all time. He provided endless entertainment for all of us & inspiration for me. I’m not just saying that because he was a bodybuilder who placed in the Mr. Universe contest! He was an icon. My thoughts are with his family."

"RIP the glorious Sean Connery," Elizabeth Hurley wrote alongside a photo of a young, shirtless Connery.

Hugh Jackman tweeted, "I grew up idolizing #SeanConnery. A legend on screen, and off. Rest In Peace."

See more reactions, below.

Getty

