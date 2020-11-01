Swifties Get 'Taylor Is Free' Trending as She Can Now Re-Record Her First Five Albums

Getty

Taylor Swift said she is free to re-record her first five albums starting in November 2020 after Scooter Braun acquired those masters in June 2019.

Taylor Swift may not be saying much about it right now, but her fans were clearly paying close attention to the calendar, and her own words from an August 2019 appearance on "Good Morning America."

It was then that Swift told the outlet that she intended to re-record her first five albums as soon as she was legally able to after her previous label had been acquired by Scooter Braun. "I think it's important for artists to own their work."

"My contract says that starting November 2020 — so, next year — I can record albums 1 through 5 all over again," she said then. "I'm very excited about it."

Almost immediately at midnight on November 1, 2020, Swifties got "Taylor is free" trending on Twitter, supporting her chance to regain full control of her entire back catalog.

Swift was very publicly unhappy after it was announced that her masters had been acquired as part of the sale of Big Machine Records to Ithaca Holdings. In particular, she took issue with Scooter Braun, with whom she had already publicly feuded, now having control over those albums.

Swift had signed with Universal Music Group in November 2018 ahead of her seventh album, "Lover," specifically so that she could own outright all of her new work. This now includes her follow-up album, "Folklore."

Prior to Big Machine's sale to Ithaca, Swift claims she had been negotiating to buy the masters to her first six albums ("Taylor Swift," "Fearless," "Speak Now," "Red," "1989" and "Reputation").

While Swift is reportedly free and clear to re-record her first five albums now, she must wait until 2022 to re-record "Reputation," as it did not come out until 2017. It's all about contracts. But regardless, fans are excited to be able to support Swift's early albums without supporting those with whom she has serious beef.

This scene holds so much power today

TAYLOR IS FREE pic.twitter.com/ZAWSw7P9Ag — Julie✨ (@JulieAfterglow_) November 1, 2020 @JulieAfterglow_

the wait is over... no one will take credit for her success or her accomplishments anymore... TAYLOR IS FREE pic.twitter.com/24yKC0Y55F — Irene 🤍 / 𝑓𝑜𝑙𝑘𝑙𝑜𝑟𝑒 (@lillyswiftt13) November 1, 2020 @lillyswiftt13

OKAY BUT WHEN TAYLOR RERECORDS MEAN AND SHE SINGS “SOMEDAY I’LL BE BIG ENOUGH SO YOU CAN’T HIT ME” KNOWING THAT SHE’S THE ARTIST OF THE DECADE



TAYLOR IS FREE pic.twitter.com/Jl10tnSFyq — Nani✨🤡 ☆ TAYLOR IS FREE💜 (@iamhaunted13) November 1, 2020 @iamhaunted13

time to say goodbye to the original recordings forever because TAYLOR IS FREE pic.twitter.com/W9TMSCNB0h — alice ミ☆ (@supercutofalice) November 1, 2020 @supercutofalice

Can’t wait for SPEAK NOW AND 1989 Nev Version AAAA TAYLOR IS FREE pic.twitter.com/YW0tPuovuD — shasa. (@bknbumbumasak) November 1, 2020 @bknbumbumasak

MY QUEEN IS FINALLY FREE!

SUPER EXCITED TO HEAR THE SONGS WITH NEW VOCALS :')

TAYLOR IS FREE ❤️ pic.twitter.com/wKlWIiOeBy — 𝗹𝘂𝗰𝗶𝗮 ✦ (@jisungsfairies) November 1, 2020 @jisungsfairies

taylor swift put pretty much her life’s story into songs for us to hear, relate to, and let have a huge impact on our lives.



its so so SO important that she can finally own, perform, and have control over her OWN work.



taylor is free!!! pic.twitter.com/1EeE5EgNNv — katie ❀ // was @sayamenswift (@ntltcswift) November 1, 2020 @ntltcswift

She put her everything to this masterpiece and it all came out the best of the best! Now she can re-record the 1-5 album!! TAYLOR IS FREE pic.twitter.com/i3ryJBdu08 — Klarey♡(IA)limit reached wait...😭 (@kln_mntflc) November 1, 2020 @kln_mntflc

taylor swift re-recording her country songs



taylor is free pic.twitter.com/Dmocrzfo4c — celestia ☆ (@avengrvs) November 1, 2020 @avengrvs