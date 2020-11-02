Eve Quits The Talk After Four Seasons: 'One of the Hardest Decisions In the World'

CBS

Eve revealed she's planning to exit "The Talk" after four seasons.

The rapper, who has been filming virtually in London during the pandemic while the rest of her cohosts have started to shoot in-studio, explained her decision on Monday's episode.

"It's been a crazy year, obviously for all of us. And I'm so grateful that I'm able to stay here in London and do the show, but I can't see for me, the foreseeable future of traveling back at the moment, and have decided that at the end of December, this will probably be my last time on the show, in this capacity as a host," she revealed. "This is one of the hardest decisions in the world because I wish I hated one of you, but I don't. I wish I hated someone on the set."

"I have had the most beautiful experience. I've grown as a woman, as a person," she continued. "I've said it once, I'll say it again, I never thought that being on a talk show would be this much of an opening of my spirit, soul, personality, everything."

She continued to praise her cohosts, making it clear that her decision to leave has nothing to do with any of them, or anyone else working on the show.

"Sitting on stage with all you women has been the best thing ever. I truly love you," she said. "When people ask, how's your relationship? I'm like, I love these women, real love, not BS, not PR, this is real."

She went on to say that all the time in lockdown had made it so she and husband Maximillion Cooper, who is based in the UK, "got to know each other in a different way, a beautiful way." She added, "So I want to be closer to him. I want to concentrate on expanding our family, being with my family."

All the women showed Eve nothing but support, saying that she was welcome back anytime and adding that they all wished they could hug her in person to send their love.