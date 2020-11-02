Jeannie Mai Confirms She Had to Quit DWTS After Being Hospitalized: 'I Am Heartbroken'

ABC

Jeannie Mai has been forced to exit "Dancing with the Stars" after being hospitalized for an inflammatory condition.

On Monday, "The Real" co-host announced that her "DWTS" journey has come to an end. Mai, 41, who was a celebrity contestant on Season 29 of the reality competition series, was diagnosed with epiglottitis, a very rare and potentially life-threatening condition that occurs when the tissue protecting the windpipe becomes inflamed, possibly blocking airflow to the lungs.

"My doctors discovered a health concern with my throat which requires immediate attention and surgery," Mai said in a statement on "GMA" Monday morning. "I am heartbroken that my DWTS journey has to end here."

"I have pushed myself to new limits physically and mentally, and I am so proud of how far we've come," she added.

Mai's professional partner, Brandon Armstrong, shared a video message on "Good Morning America" and thanked the fans for their support.

"Guys, we are devastated by the news that we're gonna have to cut this season short. But Jeannie's health does come first," Armstrong explained. "Thank you to all the fans that have helped get us this far and we are praying for a speedy recovery from Jeannie."

"Dancing with the Stars" also confirmed the news in a statement on Twitter.

"Jeannie Mai will not be able to continue to compete on #DWTS this season due to a health concern that requires immediate attention," the statement read. "Jeannie has inspired us, along with millions of fans, with her energy and dedication. We wish her a full and speedy recovery."

The show continued, "Since Jeannie had to withdraw from the competition, tonight’s show will feature the eight remaining couples and a single elimination."

During last week's episode of "DWTS," Mai and Armstrong were left in the bottom two, but were saved by the judges. While Derek Hough voted to save "Cheer" star Monica Aldama, Bruno Tonioli threw his support behind Mai. The final decision ultimately came down to Carrie Ann Inaba, who voted to save Mai and Armstrong.

Following Mai's departure, there are eight couples left in the competition.

