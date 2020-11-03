What Celebrities Are Saying on Election Night As Results Come In

Getty

Stay tuned for celebrity reaction as results come in.

The 2020 Election Day is quickly coming to a close and Hollywood, along with the rest of the country, awaits with anticipation and anxiety to see who will be the next President of the United States.

The nail-biting showdown between Republican incumbent Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden brought out voters in droves to the polling stations.

As the results for the "the most important election of our lives" began to trickle in so did an outpouring of reaction flood social media from celebrities.

Stay tuned for Tinseltown's take on the outcome of the American democratic process as results come in.

I’m stress eating and drinking hbu pic.twitter.com/cRvtedf2Ph — Janel Parrish Long (@JanelParrish) November 4, 2020 @JanelParrish

don’t concern yourself with results until every vote is counted - let it take as long as it needs to which will prob be long- in the meantime drink 😘 — Ben Platt (@BenSPLATT) November 4, 2020 @BenSPLATT

I’ve bit my fingers to their knuckles — Ethan Embry (@EmbryEthan) November 4, 2020 @EmbryEthan

y'all... i'm gonna smoke some cigarettes tonight. i do it once every few years. dont @ me. i'm just using twitter as a jewish confessional. — Monica Lewinsky (@MonicaLewinsky) November 4, 2020 @MonicaLewinsky

I just want Wolf Blitzer to cradle me like a baby and whisper friendly exit poll numbers in my ear. — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) November 4, 2020 @jimmykimmel

Over here, 2nd gin and tonic and it’s only 4:07 pm. 🍸 — Ricki Lake (@RickiLake) November 4, 2020 @RickiLake

CNN’s election coverage being presented by the Calm app might be the funniest thing that has ever happened. — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) November 4, 2020 @StephenAmell

Indiana has always sucked. I’m sorry, but it’s the worst state in the Midwest. — Mara “Get Rid of the Nazis” Wilson (@MaraWilson) November 4, 2020 @MaraWilson

Ohio, Michigan, Minnesota, Illinois, Wisconsin… All great in their own ways. Indiana has nothing to offer. — Mara “Get Rid of the Nazis” Wilson (@MaraWilson) November 4, 2020 @MaraWilson

I’m sad to see so many #latins voting #trump I mean the Cuban pop alone. It’s ridiculous this is the man that is putting a wall up! Think he’s using you!! — Patti Stanger (@pattistanger) November 4, 2020 @pattistanger