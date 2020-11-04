Lady Gaga's Dad Stumps for Donald Trump After POTUS Trashed Her for Biden Support

Getty

He's since deleted his tweets.

Lady Gaga tried to convince Americans to vote for Joe Biden by joining him at one of his last campaign stops this week -- but one person who remained unconvinced was the singer's own father, Joe Germanotta.

On Tuesday, Election Day, Joe tweeted out, "@realDonaldTrump 2020," sparking backlash from her fans. He later tweeted, "You may have noticed my political and spiritual beliefs are different. liberty and freedom of choice would not be political."

Eventually, he deleted both tweets. While Joe is not verified on Twitter because he's not a public figure, Gaga has tweeted birthday wishes to his handle in the past.

The singer appeared at a Biden rally on Monday in Pittsburgh, where she took a stand against Donald Trump and pushed hard for the Democratic party.

"To all the women, and to all the men with daughters and sisters and mothers -- everybody, no matter how you identify -- now is your chance to vote against Donald Trump, a man who believes his fame gives him the right to grab one of your daughters, or sisters or mothers or wives by any part of their body," she told the crowd.

"Like me, you've experienced the last four years and have all the evidence you need to look at this choice and know in your heart, without any doubt, that Joe Biden is the right choice," she added.

"Vote like your life depends on it or vote like your children's lives depend on it, because they do."