Carl Lentz Fired From Hillsong, Church Says For 'Moral Failures'

Getty

"This action was not taken lightly and was done in the best interests of everyone, including Pastor Carl," the group's founder, Brian Houston, wrote in a memo.

Carl Lentz, the New York pastor of megachurch Hillsong, which is known for its celebrity congregation, was terminated from his position for alleged "moral failures" and "breaches of trust."

The Christian church's founder, Brian Houston, sent out an email with the announcement on Wednesday.

"This action was not taken lightly and was done in the best interests of everyone, including Pastor Carl," Houston wrote. "This action has been taken following ongoing discussions in relation to leadership issues and breaches of trust, plus a recent revelation of moral failures."

Houston added that it would "not be appropriate" to go into detail about what led to the decision.

TooFab has reached out to Carl's reps for comment.

Hillsong was founded by Houston and his wife, Bobbie, in Australia in 1983 and now boasts branches in 28 countries. Lentz started the Manhattan church with Houston's son, Joel, in 2010.

In Wednesday's statement, Houston thanked Lentz and his wife, Laura, for their service throughout the years.