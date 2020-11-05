Chrissy Teigen, Alyssa Milano and More Roast Kevin Sorbo For His Biden Flag Tweet

Chrissy replied, "because we know how stupid it f--kin looks lmao."

Chrissy Teigen, Alyssa Milano and a slew of social media followers roasted Kevin Sorbo after he posted about Joe Biden's lead over Donald Trump.

On Wednesday, the "Hercules" actor took to his Twitter to post, "I never see people driving around with Biden flags, someone want to explain how this guy who couldn't fill a high school auditorium is leading currently?"

The following day, Teigen responded to Sorbo with a succinct message, writing, "because we know how stupid it f--kin looks lmao."

Milano was more detailed in her reply as she shared, "Our flag flying is our vote. And our compassionate candidate encouraged people to protect themselves from the pandemic that has taken 250k American lives. This is not hard."

And Kristen Johnson got in the mix after news anchor Soleded O'Brien tweeted, "Maybe ‘cause the job isn't leading the pep rally? And we're in a global pandemic? Are you really this clueless or is this just excellent acting?"

"PS. I assume he lives in LA, there are far more Biden signs & bumper stickers than Trump," Johnson replied.

Other non-celebrity detractors were a little more pointed as one posted, "Kevin, political beliefs aren't like your career - they still exist even when you can't see them," and another wrote, "When the character you once played on tv 25 years ago is far the superior to the man you are today."

The 62-year-old actor had his fair share of fans that supported his logic, however, as one replied, "I drive all over Fl and all I see is Trump signs, flags, and bumper stickers, no way Biden got that many votes."

To answer Sorbo's musing, others appeared to suggest there was corruption in the voting process.

"It's called cheating! This means the American people don't elect who is in office!  Apparently the swamp can't be drained," posted one follower.

