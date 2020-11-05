Chrissy Teigen, Alyssa Milano and More Roast Kevin Sorbo For His Biden Flag Tweet

Getty

Chrissy replied, "because we know how stupid it f--kin looks lmao."

On Wednesday, the "Hercules" actor took to his Twitter to post, "I never see people driving around with Biden flags, someone want to explain how this guy who couldn't fill a high school auditorium is leading currently?"

because we know how stupid it fuckin looks lmao https://t.co/12lmXfV2aq — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 5, 2020 @chrissyteigen

The following day, Teigen responded to Sorbo with a succinct message, writing, "because we know how stupid it f--kin looks lmao."

Milano was more detailed in her reply as she shared, "Our flag flying is our vote. And our compassionate candidate encouraged people to protect themselves from the pandemic that has taken 250k American lives. This is not hard."

And Kristen Johnson got in the mix after news anchor Soleded O'Brien tweeted, "Maybe ‘cause the job isn't leading the pep rally? And we're in a global pandemic? Are you really this clueless or is this just excellent acting?"

"PS. I assume he lives in LA, there are far more Biden signs & bumper stickers than Trump," Johnson replied.

Our flag flying is our vote. And our compassionate candidate encouraged people to protect themselves from the pandemic that has taken 250k American lives. This is not hard. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 5, 2020 @Alyssa_Milano

PS. I assume he lives in LA, there are far more Biden signs & bumper stickers than Trump. — kristen johnston (@thekjohnston) November 5, 2020 @thekjohnston

When the character you once played on tv 25 years ago is far the superior to the man you are today.#KevinSorbo #Hercules — SkeeterBombay (@SkeeterBombay) November 5, 2020 @SkeeterBombay

It's called cheating! This means the American people don't elect who is in office! Apparently the swamp can't be drained. — Deplorable she wolf (@ladyloki28) November 5, 2020 @ladyloki28

Other non-celebrity detractors were a little more pointed as one posted, "Kevin, political beliefs aren't like your career - they still exist even when you can't see them," and another wrote, "When the character you once played on tv 25 years ago is far the superior to the man you are today."

The 62-year-old actor had his fair share of fans that supported his logic, however, as one replied, "I drive all over Fl and all I see is Trump signs, flags, and bumper stickers, no way Biden got that many votes."

To answer Sorbo's musing, others appeared to suggest there was corruption in the voting process.

"It's called cheating! This means the American people don't elect who is in office! Apparently the swamp can't be drained," posted one follower.

Speaking of this, I wonder how much money the president* has made selling flags to people? #BidenHarris2020 https://t.co/j7vOUrLu1V — Ted Allen (@TheTedAllen) November 5, 2020 @TheTedAllen

Kevin, political beliefs aren’t like your career - they still exist even when you can’t see them — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) November 5, 2020 @MikeDrucker

Also, we're not cult worshipers. We don't need to decorate our vehicles in flags and drive around honking at people and brandishing guns to feed whatever psychological need it is y'all have to demonstrate your fervor for and devotion to your demagogue. — Cate Eland (@RomancingNope) November 5, 2020 @RomancingNope

I drive all over Fl and all I see is Trump signs, flags, and bumper stickers, no way Biden got that many votes. — Project Shop FL (@ProjectShopFL) November 5, 2020 @ProjectShopFL

The same way I haven't seen you on a successful movie poster, but you still manage to have 315K followers. pic.twitter.com/voGBpDOej6 — Miss Ris (@Rissa4BK) November 5, 2020 @Rissa4BK

It’s not that he COULDN’T fill an auditorium - the man got more votes than any other presidential candidate in the history of our nation - it’s that he DIDN’T WANT TO fill auditoriums full of people amidst a pandemic. Try not to be a moron there, Chief. — 𝙸𝙽𝚃. 𝚁𝙰𝚅𝙴𝙽𝚆𝙾𝙾𝙳 𝙵𝙸𝙻𝙼𝚂 - 𝙽𝙸𝙶𝙷𝚃 (@shaun_obanion) November 5, 2020 @shaun_obanion

Quality over quantity. Science over ignorance. He did not have to have a Nuremberg style rally or Isis style flag waving drive. — Gayle-Lynne (@gayle_lynne) November 5, 2020 @gayle_lynne

Kevin are you asking how someone could win an election when you haven't seen people driving around with flags. — Cody Johnston (@drmistercody) November 5, 2020 @drmistercody

I can’t believe this election was decided by votes instead of how many cars have candidate flags on them. — Captain Christmas (@TinseltownMayor) November 5, 2020 @TinseltownMayor

Every time I start thinking that I'm a fuckup or that life is going poorly, I need to remind myself



"Well... things could be much worse. I could be Kevin Sorbo." https://t.co/QQZt4XC0I8 — Michael F. Meitbual (@mikeymeitbual) November 5, 2020 @mikeymeitbual

The Trump signs definitely outnumbered the Biden ones in our area. Just 1 in our neighborhood. It’s crazy. Something just doesn’t seem right — lisa (@lisacc50) November 5, 2020 @lisacc50

I am a South Florida boater. Was telling friend how annoying it is to go out on the water and see Trump flags on so many boats. He said "why don't you get a Biden flag"? My response was "I'm 42yrs old and not a jackass" — Knox Harrington (@KH954) November 5, 2020 @KH954