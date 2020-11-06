Bebe Rexha Denies Surgery with Swimsuit Video: 'I Got Stretch Marks, I got Cellulite'

Instagram

"I mean, look, I'm thick, okay?"

Bebe Rexha slipped into her swimsuit to show what she really looks like after "nasty ass pictures" of her were shared online.

Explaining that paparazzi caught her on the beach in Mexico with her boyfriend Keyan Safyari, the singer decided she wanted "to show you what I really look like" in her bathing suit on a series of Instagram Stories.

"Yes, I've definitely got thighs, I got ass. But here's what I f--king look like in my bathing suit," she said, before handing the camera to her assistant. "Here's my body, no filters, okay. I got ass, I got thighs, okay, but not those nasty ass pictures they post of you, what the f--k."

Though she said the photos were "not what I look like," she also conceded, "I guess that is what I look like because that's how they took it, but I don't know."

The 31-year-old went on to say she's never gone under the knife to change anything about her body.

"It's just really hard because I find it hard to love myself sometimes. And when you see yourself looking like shit, it's like, yes, I got stretch marks, let me show you," she said, zooming in on her skin.

"I got stretch marks, I got cellulite, all of the above. But I don't do surgery, I've never touched my body, never done lipo, never done any of that stuff," she continued. "I'm trying to be healthy and respect what God gave me. I like to eat and I also take medicine that makes it really hard for me to lose weight. I mean, look, I'm thick, okay?"