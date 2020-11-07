Chrishell Stause Denies Affair With DWTS Partner Gleb Savchenko As Wife Accuses Him of 'Ongoing Infidelity'

Getty

"Gleb's ongoing infidelity and a recent inappropriate relationship has created turmoil in our marriage," claimed Gleb's wife, Elena Samodanova.

Elena Samodanova accused her husband, "Dancing With The Stars" pro Gleb Savchenko, of cheating on her just hours after Chrishell Stause denied having an affair with him.

"After 14 years of marriage, and multiple affairs, I've decided enough is enough," Elena told People early Saturday morning. "Gleb's ongoing infidelity and a recent inappropriate relationship has created turmoil in our marriage and absolutely torn our family apart."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"No wife should ever stand by and watch while another woman gifts her husband expensive presents, lures him out to dinners and seduces him at every turn," Elena continued. "Last night was the final straw, and I can no longer turn my head the other way. My trust in Gleb is irrevocably broken and it is time that I walk away and begin to heal so I can be the best version of myself for my girls."

Late Friday night, Chrishell took to social media to shoot down rumors that she was having an affair with her "DWTS" partner, Gleb, soon after he announced he was "parting ways" with Elena.

"I am so saddened about the news of Gleb and Elena's split. It is unfortunate that this has caused rumors to swirl about my personal life," she wrote on her Instagram Story, before referencing her own break up with Justin Hartley last November.

"Having gone through a public split myself, I would not wish this on anyone. As you can imagine, the countless hours of training, and dance rehearsals has created a strong supportive friendship, but nothing more. I wish nothing but the best for both Gleb and Elena during this unfortunate time."

Gleb confirmed the split with Elena after she had originally posted on Friday, "After 14 years of marriage with my deepest sadness our road is coming to an end."

"It is with a heavy heart that I tell you my wife and I are parting ways after 14 years of marriage," he wrote alongside a picture of him, Elena and their two daughters, Olivia, 9, and Zlata, 3. We still intend to co-parent our wonderful children together who we love so dearly, and we will strive to continue to be the best parents that we can to them."

"We ask that you respect our family's need for privacy and healing during this time," he added.

TooFab has reached out to Chrishell and Gleb's reps for comment.

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.