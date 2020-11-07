Van Jones Breaks Down In Tears Over Biden Win: 'Being A Good Man Matters'

"This is a big deal for us just to be able to get some peace and to have a chance for a reset."

After it was announced early Saturday that Biden would be the 46th President with Harris as the first woman, first Black woman and first Asian American woman to be Vice-President, the CNN anchor gave an emotional speech to his co-anchors and audience.

Today is a good day.

It’s easier to be a parent this morning.

Character MATTERS.

Being a good person MATTERS.

This is a big deal.



It’s easy to do it the cheap way and get away with stuff — but it comes back around.



Today is a good day.#PresidentBiden#VotersDecided pic.twitter.com/h8YgZK4nmk — Van Jones (@VanJones68) November 7, 2020 @VanJones68

"It's easier to be a parent this morning," he began. "It's easier to be a dad. It's easier to tell your kids character matters. It matters. Tell them truth matters. Being a good person matters."

As he wiped his eyes, Jones continued, "It's easier for a whole lot of people. If you're Muslim in this country, you don't have to worry if the president doesn't want you here. If you're an immigrant, you don't have to worry If the president is going to be happy to have babies snatched away or to send Dreamers back for no reason."



"It's vindication for a lot of people who have really suffered," he barely got out as the emotions took over. "'I can't breathe.' That was not just George Floyd. There were a lot of people who felt like they couldn't breathe."

"This is a big deal for us to just get some peace and have a reset," he added. "Being a good man matters. I want my son to look at this. It is a good day for this county. I am sorry for the people who lost, but for most, this is a good day."

Later, he took to his Twitter to post the clip alongside a similar sentiment, writing, "Today is a good day. It's easier to be a parent this morning. Character MATTERS. Being a good person MATTERS. This is a big deal. It's easy to do it the cheap way and get away with stuff — but it comes back around. Today is a good day."

After a victory in his home state of Pennsylvania on Saturday, Biden had a total of 273 electoral votes, leading CNN, MSNBC, NPR, AP and ABC to call a win for him, and a loss for Donald Trump.

Watch Jones' emotional message above.