Sarah Michelle Gellar and Shannen Doherty Sumo Bullfight in Giant Inflatable Balls

Now that the battle for the White House is over, the "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and "Beverly Hills, 90210" star are sharing the "alternative programming" you didn't know you needed.

It looks like things are already getting back to normal in the world of celebrity entertainment now that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are heading to the White House. Or as normal as Hollywood gets.

Offering some "alternative programming" to the four years of laser focus on the political landscape, Sarah Michelle Gellar shared a short video of an equally short battle between her and her friend Shannen Doherty.

While Sarah has plenty of experience fighting the forces of evil as "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," Shannen took on a lot of social fights during her years on "Beverly Hills 90210." But are those skills enough to go head-to-head with the Slayer -- in giant inflatable balls?

In something that looked like a cross between a bullfight -- the music certainly pushed it more toward a matador experience -- and a sumo wrestling match, the two ladies suited up and squared off across a large field.

Originally, it looked like they were taking their sumo stances, but then Sarah started kicking her heels like a bull ready to charge.

Shannen clearly had no idea what she was in for, just as Shanne's dog clearly and hilariously had no idea what was going on, but was ready to jump in and help!

"It's time for me to deal with my stress," Sarah captioned her Instagram post, adding, "Clearly Bowie did not like my methods."

The methods, though, seemed pretty rock solid... or as solid as either of the ladies could be encased in those protective bubbles.

"My dog saved me," Shannen added, sharing the post to her own IG page. "Can we call this... #theblueballchallenge. At this point, it really feels like we must!

While their epic battle was over almost as quickly as it began, the laughter remained for several minutes. And we'll always have the memories -- and this teaser for what just might be a lighter road ahead.

