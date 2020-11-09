Chrissy Teigen Praises Her 'Incredibly Empathetic Little Mini' Luna After Bringing Jack's Ashes Home

Instagram

"This is the cutest, most beautiful thing I have ever seen."

Chrissy Teigen says "life is infinitely better" with daughter Luna in it.

On Monday, she shared a pair of videos to Instagram showing how her and John Legend's 4-year-old daughter welcomed son Jack's ashes into their home, one month after the family experienced pregnancy loss.

"This is the cutest, most beautiful thing I have ever seen," she explained in the first video. "We just got Baby Jack's ashes back, they're in here for now with some blessed string and Luna put a little therapy bear around him."

"The best part is, I came down and she gave him a piece of her favorite snack: A tiny piece of Pirate's Booty," said Teigen. "She's the ... she's amazing."

A second video showed Luna introducing herself to both the bear and "Baby Jack."

"I'm just thinking a lot about Jack today," Teigen captioned the post. "Our house is very open about life, death, grief, everything really. We try to explain things well and answer every question imaginable in a beautiful, spiritual but literal way."

"I know this is a weird post but I just wanted to share these to always remember my incredibly empathetic little mini," she added. "Life is infinitely better with her in it. I miss u, Jack. We miss you a lot."

Teigen and Legend opened up about losing Jack back in September, sharing raw, emotional posts from the hospital at the time.

"We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before," wrote Teigen. "We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough."