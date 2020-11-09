Michael J. Fox Goes 'Back to the Future' for Lil Nas X Christmas Single Teaser

YouTube

"Whatever you do Nas, don't go to 2020."

Lil Nas X is ready to sleigh his way into the holiday season.

The 21-year-old rapper recruited Michael J. Fox in a teaser for his highly anticipated Christmas single "Holiday." The spot first aired Sunday during the New Orleans Saints game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, before dropping line.

A followup to "Old Town Road," the preview shows Lil Nas X still on horseback as he hides from the law.

After watching a drunken Santa get kicked out of a bar, he gets an idea, retrieves Santa's hat and is magically transformed into the new St. Nick. His horse morphs into a reindeer, before they take to the skies as his upcoming song plays in the background.

The clip ends to Fox in his "Back to the Future III" garb as Marty McFly warns the rapper, "Whatever you do Nas, don't go to 2020."

ALBUM’S ALMOST FINISHED BUT WORKING ON A MIXTAPE TOO!



ALL PRODUCERS SEND BEATS TO IMBABYBEATS@GMAIL.COM ! pic.twitter.com/ClTpIEG8UU — nope (@LilNasX) July 7, 2020 @LilNasX

The song will be the rapper's first new music release since his 2019 album "7," which included the hits "Old Town Road," "Panini" and "Rodeo."

Back in July, Lil Nas X shared he was "almost finished" with his new album -- and he's posted several teasers of his new songs to his Instagram. He also previously told the Nasarati Nation -- his fans -- that they'll have plenty to look forward this month, dubbing it "Nasvember."

"Holiday" drops Friday, November 13 on all music platforms.