Man Jumps to His Death From A-List Hollywood Tower During Apartment Viewing (Exclusive Details)

Getty

The horrified realtor spent five minutes trying to talk him back inside.

A person has died at one of Hollywood's most exclusive home to the stars.

The man was viewing a multi-million dollar apartment at the 31-story Sierra Towers in West Hollywood when he leaped to his death.

A realtor was showing the property on one of the highest floors last Monday; when they turned their back for a moment the man climbed over the wall of the balcony.

LA County Sheriff Homicide Detective Steve Blagg told TooFab the death was definitely a suicide, as the 75-year-old victim had left a note at his home, some six miles away.

He said the realtor spent five-plus minutes trying to talk the man down, but he had clearly made up his mind. While pleading with the man to come back in, the realtor was trying to contact building security; but 30 seconds after staff entered the apartment, the man jumped.

"He was very matter of fact," Detective Blagg said. "He wasn't battling, he never yelled 'Don't come close'. He just said he'd made his mind up."

The victim had no known medical issues; however he indicated just before he died that he did not want to become incapacitated. Detective Blagg said his suicide note reflected similar sentiments.

The for-sale property was on the 27th floor, and was listed at $4.8million.

There was nothing in the suicide note to indicate why he'd chosen that building to take his own life, leaving investigators to assume it was simply due to its height.

"He's the only one that could have told us — and he didn't," Detective Blagg lamented.

Per THR, the pricey high-rise, where apartments can fetch up to $2,000 per square foot, is and has been home to a glitzy rollcall of A-Listers spanning the decades, including Sidney Poitier, Elton John, Joan Collins, Kelly Osbourne, Sandra Bullock, Britney Spears, Lindsay Lohan, Lily Collins, David Geffen and Matthew Perry.

In August of this year, Courteney Cox sold one of her adjoining units there for $2.9million, while in April a unit previously owned by Cher listed for $6.5million.

According to Page Six, at least one of the tower's famous residents saw the body.

The sale was reportedly handled by Hilton & Hyland, the company co-founded by Paris Hilton's father Rick.