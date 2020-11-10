Jordyn Woods Reacts to Larsa Pippen Saying She Dated Tristan Thompson Before Khloe Kardashian

Getty

Both Woods and Thompson were hot topics in Pippen's latest interview.

Larsa Pippen's bombshell interview about the Kardashians caught everyone's attention, including fellow former family friend Jordyn Woods.

The model didn't say much about Larsa's conversation with the Hollywood Raw Podcast with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn, but her social media activity after it dropped told a story of its own.

First, Woods liked a tweet reacting to Pippen's claim she dated Tristan Thompson before Khloe Kardashian and denial they ever hooked up after Kardashian entered the picture. The tweet read, "So she was projecting her own guilt onto young ass Jordyn. Got it."

At the time of the Woods-Thompson scandal, Pippen called out Woods on social media ahead of her now-infamous "Red Table Talk" appearance. "Can't wait to see which version of her story she tells," Larsa commented. "Hope it's the same she told @khloekardashian when she checked her."

Pippen would later claim "there were other situations where [Tristan and Jordyn] were in the same room together and it was like, a weird feeling."

Among the other liked tweets from Woods after the interview dropped: "I hope Jordyn Woods is having a good day" and "jordyn woods is like the definition of making the best out of a bad situation."

While Woods didn't directly tweet about Pippen's interview, she fired off a post on Monday many are speculating was a reaction. "Make it make sense," she tweeted, along with a confused face emoji.

Make it make sense 🤔 — Jordyn Woods (@jordynwoods) November 9, 2020 @jordynwoods

Jordyn's name came up a couple times throughout the podcast, as the hosts brought up rumors Larsa had hooked up with Tristan after he got with Khloe. Back in July, Woods even appeared to cosign on the gossip by liking a tweet speculating they slept together.

On the podcast, Pippen denied anything there was anything between her and Thompson after he ditched her for Khloe -- but said that "ever since the Jordyn thing, it's very easy" for fans to believe something like that could happen.

"It's so easy for fans and people to say, like, your friend is doing this," she said. "At the same time, for me, I'm going to hold my man accountable way more, the guy that I sleep next to, the guy that I trust more than anything I'm going to hold more accountable than just a friend who's drunk one time," she added.