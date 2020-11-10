Khloe Kardashian Reveals Whether She's Been Sleeping with Tristan Thompson Again

E!

Khloe explains where she stands with Tristan one year after their split.

Even the rest of the Kardashian family has no idea what's going on between Khloe Kardashian and ex Tristan Thompson.

In a new clip from Thursday's episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," Khloe explains where she and her ex stand one year after their nasty split during a phone call with BFF Malika Haqq.

"We're in a really good place. He's been super helpful and when I was isolated, he helped with so many responsibilities," said Khloe, referring to her time in quarantine with Covid. "But I can also tell his energy is different. He'll touch my shoulders or something and I'll be like, 'Okay, you're getting a little too touchy,' and he's like, 'I just want you to know if ever you are thinking the same thing, I'm here for you.'"

When Malika told her Tristan is "still in love with you," Khloe replied that she knew that -- but wasn't sure whether she wanted to pursue a relationship with him again.

"I think I feel a little more pressure, even my family is like, 'Are you guys sleeping together or not?' No, we're not," said Khloe. "He's never said I need an answer, but I almost feel like he needs an answer, as to like, 'What are we doing?'"

While Khloe explained in a confessional that Thompson has never laid down an ultimatum, she can "tell he's getting antsy" now that they're hanging out more. The episode was filmed a year after the two initially split, following the Jordyn Woods cheating allegations.

"I just wish I had a definitive answer on my end. I wish I either said, 'I have all these feelings for Tristan, I just am afraid' or 'I don't have any feelings,'" she told Malika. "I don't even know how to get a feeling back, any feeling."

Haqq explained that Khloe was clearly scared of being hurt and blocking out her feelings "because it's safe." She added that, because of "the shit that's happened" in the past, she's not "open to being loved."

In a confessional, Khloe agreed.

"I 100% have a block up, but who wouldn't?" she said. "Every relationship I go into, they're always disappointing and f--ked up. I have every reason to be guarded, I have every reason to have these bricks up and layers and if somebody cares enough, they will take those bricks down brick by brick."