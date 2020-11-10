Teresa Giudice 'Excited to Reveal' New Boyfriend Following Divorce

Teresa is reportedly dating New-Jersey based businessman Luis "Louie" Ruelas, a 46-year-old single father of two.

Teresa Giudice can't wait for everyone to meet her new man.

On Monday, "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star, whose divorce from ex-husband Joe Giudice was finalized in September, posted a photo on Facebook that featured a man with his arm around her waist at a football game. And according to Teresa, the mystery man is her new beau.

"Excited to reveal my new boyfriend," Teresa wrote alongside the post, sharing a link to a Celebuzz article, which cited a Page Six report revealing the man's identity.

According to Page Six, Teresa is dating New-Jersey based businessman Luis "Louie" Ruelas, a 46-year-old single father of two, who lives in Allendale, New Jersey.

Ruelas, 46, is a co-founder and EVP of Business Development at Digital Media Solutions, a global ad-tech marketing company based out of Clearwater, Florida. Per his company bio, which has since been taken down, Ruelas has been working in digital marketing since he launched his first business at 19. He's also described as an "avid philanthropist."

Teresa's news of her new boyfriend comes just a few months since her divorce from Joe was finalized. The Bravo star and Joe, who share daughters Gia, 19, Gabriella, 16, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 11, split in December 2019 after 20 years of marriage.

Waiting for your permission to load the Facebook Post.

Like Teresa, Joe has reportedly moved on as well. Last month, Joe told Wendy Williams he's dating a lawyer while still residing in Italy after being deported from the U.S. following his release from prison.

Also last month, Joe shared his thoughts on seeing his ex-wife dating new people.

"What's she going to do, stay alone forever?" he told E! News in October. "That's not fair, as well. Look, if I would have got out and I would have been able to go home, who knows what would happen? Maybe we'd still be in the same situation, maybe not. I don't know. Things change after so many years."