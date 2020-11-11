Ivanka Ridiculed After Celebrating AP Calling Alaska for Donald Trump

That's the same "fake media" her family have been blasting for falsely naming Biden the election winner, by the way.
Ivanka Trump broke ranks with the family on Wednesday when she praised the media for an election projection.
The Associated Press finally called the state of Alaska for Donald Trump, netting him a whopping 3 electoral college votes, prompting the First Daughter to share the news on Twitter.
"BREAKING: President Trump and Senate Republicans win Alaska, overwhelmingly and by a massive 20 point spread!" she tweeted.
BREAKING: President Trump and Senate Republicans win Alaska, overwhelmingly and by a massive 20 point spread!— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) November 11, 2020 @IvankaTrump
Put AK in the books for @realDonaldTrump! Congratulations Senator @DanSullivan_AK!
Thank you Alaska! 🇺🇸 https://t.co/pr7Gz0S7q1
Ivana Trump Reacts to Ex-Husband's POTUS Loss: 'He's Not a Good Loser'View Story
"Put AK in the books for @realDonaldTrump! Congratulations Senator @DanSullivan_AK! Thank you Alaska!"
Her celebration was immediately and mercilessly panned across Twitter, as it collectively reminded her that her father has been attacking the media non-stop for declaring the election for his opponent.
Indeed, Donald Trump literally tweeted not three days ago: "Since when does the Lamestream Media call who our next president will be?"
Since when does the Lamestream Media call who our next president will be? We have all learned a lot in the last two weeks!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 8, 2020 @realDonaldTrump
Jon Voight Calls on Americans to Fight Satanic Democrats, Brands Biden Election 'A Lie'View Story
Users were quick to point out that AP had already called the entire election days ago, which her dad and his supporters continue to refuse to accept.
Only the Trump leaning North Carolina and Biden leaning Georgia have yet to be called — neither of which will have an effect on the outcome, as the former Vice President has already surpassed the 270 electoral college votes required to make him President-elect.
With no sign of the outgoing President making a concession speech, he continues to insist the election was fraudulent as he prepares to attempt legal challenges against the count — but only in the states that voted against him.
I thought the news media can’t call elections, Ivanka. Can you please tweet me when you figure out WTF you’re talking about.— Andy Cohen (@Andy) November 11, 2020 @Andy
Now you believe in election integrity, @IvankaTrump? Funny how the few states your daddy won, you’re all cool with but the states Biden won its “FRAUD!” https://t.co/E79E6VqFqE— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 11, 2020 @Alyssa_Milano
Oh you saw that @AP_Politics race call? Did you miss this one? https://t.co/dxn0GkSfeD— Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) November 11, 2020 @sarahcpr
Wait, are we or aren’t we considering it valid when the networks call an election?— steven pasquale (@StevePasquale) November 11, 2020 @StevePasquale
Confused cause you idiots are sending a bit of a mixed message.
So - valid in all the places you win, and fraudulent in all the places you lose. Got it. Super smart strategy, dumb shits. https://t.co/V8BlJxQS1l
Everyone: Joe Biden has won the 2020 presidential election.— MaTT FLaMMaBLe (@MaTTFLaMMaBLe) November 11, 2020 @MaTTFLaMMaBLe
Ivanka: gUyS, wE wOn aLaSkA @Acyn pic.twitter.com/nocI6aHGsW
Glad to see @IvankaTrump is now accepting election results. Now, let's discuss the transition to the winner of the Presidential election @JoeBiden . https://t.co/BL8RByuFVt— Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) November 11, 2020 @fred_guttenberg
Trump: Since when can the media call elections?!?— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) November 11, 2020 @briantylercohen
Ivanka: pic.twitter.com/7pR16fylFK
u r the worst ivanka #trumpLOST https://t.co/nqGVAYwjXO— ROSIE (@Rosie) November 11, 2020 @Rosie
You are an asshole. https://t.co/WkogRV7ONT— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) November 11, 2020 @kathygriffin