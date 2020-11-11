Ivanka Ridiculed After Celebrating AP Calling Alaska for Donald Trump

That's the same "fake media" her family have been blasting for falsely naming Biden the election winner, by the way.

Ivanka Trump broke ranks with the family on Wednesday when she praised the media for an election projection.

The Associated Press finally called the state of Alaska for Donald Trump, netting him a whopping 3 electoral college votes, prompting the First Daughter to share the news on Twitter.

"BREAKING: President Trump and Senate Republicans win Alaska, overwhelmingly and by a massive 20 point spread!" she tweeted.

"Put AK in the books for @realDonaldTrump! Congratulations Senator @DanSullivan_AK! Thank you Alaska!"

Her celebration was immediately and mercilessly panned across Twitter, as it collectively reminded her that her father has been attacking the media non-stop for declaring the election for his opponent.

Indeed, Donald Trump literally tweeted not three days ago: "Since when does the Lamestream Media call who our next president will be?"

Users were quick to point out that AP had already called the entire election days ago, which her dad and his supporters continue to refuse to accept.

Only the Trump leaning North Carolina and Biden leaning Georgia have yet to be called — neither of which will have an effect on the outcome, as the former Vice President has already surpassed the 270 electoral college votes required to make him President-elect.

With no sign of the outgoing President making a concession speech, he continues to insist the election was fraudulent as he prepares to attempt legal challenges against the count — but only in the states that voted against him.

