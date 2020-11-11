Kris Jenner Shares Epic Video of Corey Gamble Doing a Killer Split

Instagram

"He really is a mood," Kris said of her boyfriend.

Who knew Corey Gamble had some serious dance moves?

On Corey's 40th birthday on Tuesday, Kris Jenner shared an epic video of her boyfriend doing an extremely impressive split.

In the clip, which appears to be from the family's private island vacation for Kim Kardashian's birthday, Corey and Tristan Thompson can be seen battling it out in a dance circle while being cheered on by friends.

After Tristan showed off some of his best moves, it was Corey's turn. The business executive then danced it out before shocking everyone by dropping into a split.

Corey's epic finish was met with applause and cheers from the group, including La La Anthony, who ran up to the camera, and yelled, "I'm done!"

"He really is a mood. HBD @coreygamble," Kris captioned the clip.

"Top @coreygamble moment," Kourtney Kardashian commented on the video, while La La said, "Legendary. I'll never forget this 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣❤️"

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Kris posted another sweet birthday tribute to her boyfriend of over six years on Tuesday.

"Happy birthday @coreygamble!! You are such an incredible man and I am so grateful and thankful to God for putting you in my life!!!" she wrote alongside a series of photos of her and Corey. "Everyday with you is an adventure and we definitely have the most amazing magical life. Thank you for being the best partner, friend, confidant, therapist, advisor, travel star, and dance partner, and for always being there for my kids and my grandchildren. We all adore you... thank you for always looking out for all of us and holding us down."

"You make me laugh... and you are truly the life of every party," she continued, before praising Corey's dance skills. "The fact that you can do the splits is epic. I love you babe!!! 🥰❤️🎂"

Corey thanked Kris for the kind words, writing, "We're Locked in 🔒... love u forever ! Thankful 💜❤️✊🏾. Lol Bab don't tell people I can actually dance."