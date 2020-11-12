Carly Pearce Says She Knocked Out Her Front Teeth Before 2020 CMA Awards

Getty

Carly Pearce has opened up about suffering a "scary" accident just weeks before a scheduled appearance and performance at the 2020 CMA Awards.

Speaking to E! News at the event on Wednesday, the country singer, who took home the award for Musical Event of the Year, revealed she had knocked out her front teeth after falling on Halloween.

"I fell and knocked my two front teeth out. I had a bunch of stitches in my mouth, looked completely different than what I looked like right now, and it was kind of scary because I knew I was going into the biggest week of my life," she told E! News of the accident.

"It looked really bad. It was scary," she continued. "I was just really fortunate to get doctors that helped and knew the pressure I was under. But with every day, I was like, 'Please Lord, let my face heal so I can do this,' because this is such a huge moment."

Fortunately, Pearce was all patched up in time for her performance. The singer rocked the stage with a beautiful rendition of "I Hope You're Happy Know," her duet with Brice. However, Pearce performed with Charles Kelley after Brice had to drop out last minute due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Ahead of the CMA Awards Wednesday, Pearce learned she and Brice had won the award for Musical Event of the Year. The singer shared an emotional video in which she reacted to the news.

"GUYS I WAS SITTING DOING INTERVIEWS AND GOT THE NEWS THAT @leebrice AND I WON 'MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR.' This was the moment I found out as I sobbed on the phone in my pjs," she captioned the clip. "Thank you, thank you, thank you. In a year that started as the hardest I’ve ever experienced, YALL are helping me see the big, bright, BEAUTIFUL light at the end of the tunnel."

"I don't know how to explain it. I mean, it's truly like a dream come true," she told ET of her big win. "I've never held one of these and now that I know I get to have one is crazy…I'm like, this makes it worth it though. I'll knock my teeth out for a CMA Award."