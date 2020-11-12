How Southern Charm's Kathryn Dennis Reacted to Ex Thomas Ravenel Getting Another Woman Pregnant

Bravo/Getty

"Gross," was her immediate response.

"Southern Charm" star Kathryn Dennis was blindsided by the news her ex Thomas Ravenel got another woman pregnant.

In a preview clip from tonight's new episode of the Bravo series, Dennis finds out about his baby news over text message ... and not one from Thomas himself.

"Oh, Lord have mercy. Gross, Thomas is such a f---ing liar," Dennis said to herself after reading a text from her lawyer. She then relayed the news, via whisper, to friend/costar Danni Baird.

"Thomas got a girl pregnant and she's having the baby. I just found out. It's happening," she told her, before repeating herself. She also said the baby mama was already six or seven months along.

"He didn't tell me. My lawyer found out and he confirmed it," Dennis told her shocked friend. As the other women in the cast started to realize something was wrong, they pulled her aside and asked her why was suddenly so serious.

"Thomas is having another baby. I just found out. He confirmed it," she told them. "I'm asking him, 'Why wouldn't you tell me?' He's like, 'Why would I?' Because they'll have a sibling, hello."

"He said, 'Well, half," she added.

Meet Jonathan Jackson Ravenel. One 5 weeks old. pic.twitter.com/pgKHIgJ7GH — Thomas Ravenel (@Thomasravenel) August 6, 2020 @Thomasravenel

Dennis and Ravenel share two children: Daughter Kensie, 6, and 4 1/2 year-old son Saint Julien. He and ex-girlfriend Heather Mascoe welcomed son Jonathan in June 2020.

Ravenel revealed the baby news in August, after he and Mascoe had already split. At the time, he told Daily Mail that it was "kind of difficult" to explain his new arrival to his children with Dennis.

"This is your half-brother – different mothers, same father," he said he told them. "They were a little confused. In the end I just told them, ''You'll understand when you're older!''